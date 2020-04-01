New Products

Momax Q.Power UV-Box

ULTRA-VIOLET SANITISER

$89

Our smartphones are said to harbour more germs than toilet seats. But wiping it with alcohol wipes might destroy the display coating of your smartphone. It is better to use an ultra-violet (UV) light sanitiser such as the Momax Q.Power UV-Box.

Place your smartphone into the box, close the lid and press the start button for the UV light to do its job. It is said to kill 99.9 per cent of the germs in 18 to 30 minutes. Not to mention, its lid is also a wireless charging pad with up to 7.5W (iOS) and 10W (Android) of wireless charging power.

Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000

FITNESS WATCH

Price to be confirmed, available this month

The Casio G-Shock line is finally moving into the fitness realm with the new GBD-H1000. It comes with five sensors - a heart-rate monitor, an accelerometer to measure step count, a digital compass, a thermometer and an altimeter.

It can also measure VO2 Max, or maximal oxygen consumption, to gauge aerobic endurance. And it comes with built-in GPS to track hikes and runs.

Water-resistant to a depth of 200m, it charges via a USB cable or with solar energy. Each full charge lasts up to nine hours in GPS mode and up to 12 months in watch mode.

Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8)

MESH WI-FI ROUTER

$899

Consisting of two Asus AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 routers, the ZenWifi AX (XT8) offers vast Wi-Fi coverage of up to 5,500 sq ft. This tri-band mesh router system provides combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 6,600MB/s, or 2.2 times faster than Wi-Fi 5 tri-band routers.

The AX6600 router has a double heatsink for optimal heat dissipation, a WAN port, three Ethernet ports for wired connection and a USB 3.1 port.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

SMARTPHONE

From $299

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 9S offers great value for money. It is equipped with a Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G chip for fast performance and is the first Redmi Note smartphone to feature a Z-axis motor for better haptic feedback.

It has a 6.67-inch (2,040 x 1,080 pixels) display with a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera. Its rear camera system consists of a 48-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Soundpeats TrueShift2

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$79.90

The Soundpeats TrueShift2 true wireless in-ear headphones may be affordable, but they are no slouches, with 6mm graphene drivers for enhanced music playback with the IPX7 water-resistance rating to protect against rain and sweat.

The 3,000mAh charging case gives the headphones a super long playback time of up to 100 hours. Three pairs of ear-tips and ear-fins are included for you to find the perfect fit.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-PD

WALL CHARGER

$79

Need to charge your tablet and smartphone at the same time? Get the Belkin BoostCharge USB-PD wall charger.

Its 18W USB-C port provides fast power delivery that is said to charge an iPhone from zero to 50 per cent in half an hour.

A 12W USB-A port lets you charge another device such as a tablet or another smartphone at the same time. It includes a 1.2m USB-C-to-Lightning cable.