New Products

Tag Heuer Connected 2020

SMARTWATCH

From $2,550

The Tag Heuer Connected 2020 is the Swiss watchmaker's third-generation smartwatch. It features a new 45mm stainless-steel or titanium watch case with ceramic bezel and a 1.4-inch touchscreen display protected by sapphire glass.

Unlike its predecessors, it has two side buttons in addition to a rubberised crown. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm SnapDragon Wear 3100 chip and runs Wear OS by Google. It comes with built-in GPS, heart-rate monitor and 50m water-resistance.

Montblanc MB 01

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$910

German luxury brand Montblanc has unveiled its first wireless over-ear headphones with the MB 01.

Created in collaboration with Mr Alex Rosson, co-founder of headphone maker Audeze, it features 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers tuned to provide balanced sound.

Its ergonomic, lightweight design and luxurious soft leather ear cushions are said to offer comfort over long periods. It has active noise cancellation and a 20-hour battery life.

Sabinetek SmartMike+

WIRELESS CLIP MICROPHONE

$188 (single pack), $348 (dual pack)

Designed for video bloggers, the Sabinetek SmartMike+ is a wireless microphone that connects to a smartphone. It transmits wireless multi-channel audio at ultra-low latency within a range of 15m. Thus, you do not need wired lavalier microphones that limit movement during presentations.

Pair two SmartMike+ microphones using the SmartMike+ app for true wireless stereo sound. With a pair, you can also have an interviewer and interviewee use one each, so both sound loud and clear.

Dyson Corrale

HOME APPLIANCE

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Dyson's new Corrale hair straightener uses flexing plates that gather and mould the hair section that is being styled, giving you greater control and elevating the styling results.

Suitable for all hair types and length, the cord-free Corrale is powered by a four-cell lithium-ion battery and features Dyson's Intelligent Heat Control technology to deliver the thermal performance of a corded hair straightener.

Hikvision Mobile SSD T100I

PORTABLE SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$130 (480GB), $230 (960GB)

Looking for an affordable portable solid-state drive (SSD)? Consider Hikvision's T100I.

This pebble-shaped SSD has a compact footprint of 6.8cm by 6.8cm, measures only 1.1cm thick and weighs a mere 36.5g. Supporting the USB 3.1 Type-C interface, it comes in storage capacities of up to 960GB and reading speeds of up to 450MB/s. Available in black, white and rose gold.

Beats Powerbeats

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$199

Its predecessor is the Powerbeats 3, but the fourth version of Beats' sports wireless in-ear headphones is simply known as Powerbeats.

Its earbuds feature the same angular body/ear-hook design of its true wireless cousin, the Powerbeats Pro. But it has a neckband to connect the earbuds. It features the same Apple H1 chip that is found in the AirPods, which allows for hands-free activation of the voice assistant Siri by saying, "Hey, Siri". Plus, it has an IPX4 rating for sweat-resistance and a battery life of 15 hours on a full charge.

