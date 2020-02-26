New Products

Nikon Coolpix P950

PROSUMER COMPACT CAMERA

$1,199

The Nikon Coolpix P950 could be the perfect ultra-zoom compact camera for your travels.

This 16.05-megapixel camera features a whopping 83x optical zoom lens with a focal length range starting from a wide-angle 24mm to an ultra-telephoto 2,000mm. Thus, whether it is a wide shot of an African savannah or a zoomed-in shot of a lion's face, the camera lets you easily capture them.

Plus, it weighs 1,005g, making it easy on your shoulders.

D-Link DCS-8330LH

WI-FI SECURITY CAMERA

$149

Instead of receiving false alarms when your dog runs across the living room, you get alerted only when there is a human intruder with the D-Link DCS-8330LH Wi-Fi security camera, which uses artificial intelligence to identify people.

It shoots full high-definition videos at up to 30 frames per second, and captures footage even in darkness at up to 5m away.

It also comes with a built-in smart home hub that serves as the brain of your home by linking up with other smart devices.

Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$199

Those looking for wireless in-ear headphones have another model to consider in the Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro.

Its earbuds come with dual-microphone noise-cancellation sensors for crystal-clear call quality. It also features touch and head gestures to control music playback and pick up calls respectively.

It can last up to four hours on a full charge, with its charging case adding another 20 hours.

HEDD Audio HEDDphone

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$2,799, available next month

German audio giant HEDD Audio has launched the HEDDphone, a pair of headphones that comes with full-range Air Motion Transformer (AMT) technology.

An AMT is an electrodynamic transducer that is able to move air up to four times faster than common headphone dynamic drivers or voice coils. The HEDDphone incorporates a new diaphragm geometry that uses a series of folds to move air faster.

The result is accurate, untamed and touching music reproduction, according to its maker.

OtterBox Defender Series for Samsung Galaxy S20 series

PHONE CASE

$95

About to collect your pre-ordered Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone? You might want to get the OtterBox Defender case to protect your new prized possession.

The Defender offers a multi-layer defence against drops with its solid inner shell and rubber outer slipcover. Its front raised edge gives extra screen protection, while its port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging the ports of the smartphone. It also comes with a holster that can be used as a swivelling belt clip or a kickstand.

Asics Evoride

RUNNING SHOES

$179

The Asics Evoride is a more affordable option compared with its expensive cousins such as the Metaride ($399).

Yet this pair of running shoes is no slouch, featuring the company's Flytefoam Propel foam for highenergy return bounce with each stride. Its midsole construction is designed to reduce fatigue and increase efficiency, while the toe-to-forefoot area is said to provide an energetic foot strike and transition.

Compiled by Trevor Tan