New Products

Ruark R7 Mk3

SOUND SYSTEM

$4,999

The Ruark R7 Mk3 might look like a vintage table, but it is actually a sound system that delivers up to 160W of audio output.

Inside its handcrafted wood enclosure are two 140mm dual concentric drivers and an integrated active sub-woofer with a 200mm long-throw driver.

It has a CD player that reads both standard and MP3-style CDs, and supports Wi-Fi and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming. It also comes with built-in Spotify.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

SMARTPHONE

$848

If you cannot wait for the next Samsung flagship smartphones to arrive, consider the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Despite being cheaper than its flagship siblings, it packs a punch with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor and a versatile rear triple-camera system comprising 48-megapixel (MP) wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro cameras. Its 32MP front-facing camera ensures you can capture beautiful selfies.

In addition, its 6.7-inch Super Amoled edge-to-edge display offers an on-display fingerprint unlocking function.

Linksys MR9000X AC3000

WI-FI ROUTER

$329

Designed with mobile gamers in mind, the Linksys MR9000X AC3000 tri-band gaming mesh Wi-Fi router provides a dedicated 5GHz channel that can be configured just for gaming use, with a transfer speed of up to 1,733 Mbps.

With its four external high-gain antennae, it is said to allow gaming on mobile devices without worries about buffering and dropped connections, even when gamers move from room to room.

In addition, it offers device-level priority setting, so you can enjoy your games uninterrupted.

Epson EH-TW7000

HOME PROJECTOR

$2,099

The Epson EH-TW7000 delivers a home theatre viewing experience with up to 3,000 lumens of brightness and vivid colour reproduction.

Supporting the latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 specification, the projector displays 4K high-dynamic-range content at 60 frames per second from the latest streaming devices and gaming consoles.

It comes with an array of connectivity options, including HDMI, Bluetooth and USB.

LG Styler with Mirror Finish

HOME APPLIANCE

$3,299

You no longer need to send your linens or jackets to professional laundry services when you have the LG Styler with Mirror Finish.

It is equipped with LG's TrueSteam function, which is said to easily sanitise hard-to-wash fabric. Its deep-penetrating steam - which has no chemical additives - and a gentle moving hanger are said to help reduce odours and wrinkles in clothes.

It even dehumidifies its surroundings to make your home less humid and bacteria-prone.

Lego Manchester United Set

LEGO SET

$399.90

This 3,898-piece Lego set is the dream of any Manchester United football club fan.

When fully built, it is a 1:600 replica model of Old Trafford - the club's famed home stadium - and it stands at 18.5cm tall, 47cm long and 39cm wide.

Suitable for people aged 16 and above, it features authentic details such as the United Trinity statue and the Munich memorial clock. With this set, you can have "The Theatre of Dreams" - Old Trafford's nickname - as the centrepiece of your living room or study.

Compiled by Trevor Tan