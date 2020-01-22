New Products

Saint Laurent Cit-e Backpack

SMART BACKPACK

$1,610

A collaboration between fashion label Saint Laurent and tech giant Google, the Cit-e Backpack looks like a normal backpack with its double-zip enclosure and front pocket. But it has a touch-sensitive left strap that lets you control music playback, drop a virtual pin on Google Maps and take a picture using gestures.

A light indicator glows in different colours to tell you when a message is received or if you have left your smartphone behind. It supports both Android and iOS via the Jacquard app.

Canon EOS 1D X Mark III

DSLR CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

Canon's new flagship DSLR camera, the EOS 1D X Mark III, comes with a newly designed 20-megapixel full-frame image sensor and the Digic X image processor. It shoots up to 20 frames per second (fps) via live view on its 3.2-inch display and up to 16fps via its optical viewfinder.

Its new 191-point autofocusing system is said to use artificial intelligence to track faces and heads swiftly. It has a buffer that is said to hold more than 1,000 still images. It is also able to capture 5.5K 60p raw videos.

Turbo TIH2013

HOME APPLIANCE

$159

The Turbo TIH2013 induction cooker's touch-sensitive control panel will make cooking your Chinese New Year reunion dinner a cinch.

With 10 adjustable levels of temperature control, it is easy to dial up the heat for shabu shabu and reduce it when preparing the soup.

A three-hour digital timer ensures the soup and food will not be over-cooked, while an automatic safety shut-off switch provides peace of mind.

Casio G-Shock Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Edition

WATCH

$239

Wearing red is auspicious during Chinese New Year.

So why not wear a red watch like Casio's G-Shock Chinese New Year Edition for the Year of the Rat?

Created in collaboration with local contemporary artist Jahan Loh, it is based on Casio's GA-2100 timepiece, but bathed in red from watch face to strap.

The patterns on the strap are derived from the Chinese characters for longevity and fortune. A metallic case for the watch, which features rat motifs, completes the festive package.

Razer Kishi

MOBILE GAMING ACCESSORY

Pricing to be confirmed, available first quarter of this year

To offer better controls for your mobile gaming needs, Razer has launched the Kishi mobile gaming controller.

It comes with an array of joysticks, face and bumper buttons as well as a directional pad for that close control. It is adjustable to fit most flagship smartphones including the Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Google Pixel 4.

Unlike wireless Bluetooth controllers that might produce delay, the Kishi connects directly to your smartphone's charging port for instant button response. It will be available in USB-C connector and Lightning connector versions.

Uniq Fuele Mini

POWER BANK

$49

Tired of lugging a heavy power bank? Get the Uniq Fuele Mini.

It is slightly bigger than a credit card, measures only 14mm thick and weighs a mere 133g.

Yet, this 8,000mAh power bank has an 18W power delivery and is said to fast charge an iPhone 11 to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Furthermore, it features a micro-USB input port, a USB-A output port and a USB-C input/output port, so it is likely to work with charging cables you already have.

Compiled by Trevor Tan