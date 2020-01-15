New Products

Lego Chinese New Year Temple Fair

LEGO SET

$179.90

With Chinese New Year around the corner, it is time to get festive with this special Lego set.

The Lego Chinese New Year Temple Fair set comes with the pieces and accessories - including 14 minifigures - to re-create a miniaturised version of this beloved event.

The set includes a majestic temple and stalls selling goodies such as candies, balloons and animal plushies, plus a traditional shadow-theatre stage. Building this will be great for getting the whole family to bond.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

HYBRID LAPTOP

From $1,528

Measuring 7.3mm thick and weighing 774g, the new Surface Pro X is Microsoft's thinnest, lightest and most powerful two-in-one laptop.

Powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor developed with Qualcomm, the Surface Pro X offers great performance in a small form factor, with a long battery life of up to 13 hours. It has a 13-inch edge-to-edge display, removable solid-state drive options and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

Vivo V17

SMARTPHONE

$399 (without contract)

The Vivo V17 shows you do not need to spend a lot to get a good smartphone.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with 8GB system memory and 128GB storage, the V17 delivers fast and smooth performance with its 6.38-inch super Amoled display.

It has a 32-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera and a rear quadcamera system comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP super wideangle camera, a 2MP super macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor camera.

Jabra Elite 75t

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$288

The Elite 75t is the latest set of true wireless in-ear headphones from audio brand Jabra. With their ergonomic design and compact form, they are said to provide a secure, comfortable fit for any ear.

They come with 4-microphone technology that filters out noise during calls, ensuring clear conversations even in loud and windy conditions. The headphones are available in titanium black, with a gold beige model coming later this quarter.

Asustor Lockstor 10

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE

$1,899

This network-attached storage is one for creative professionals and back-up fanatics. The Asustor Lockstor 10 features a whopping 10 3.5-inch hard drive bays and two M.2 flash storage slots that support up to 160TB of total storage space.

Powered by an Intel Atom C3538 quad-core processor, it has 8GB of system memory and four high-speed Gigabit ports for a maximum writing speed of 1,040MB per second, as well as a maximum reading speed of 2,348MB per second.

Razer DeathAdder v2

GAMING MOUSE

$109.90, available this month

Razer has a new version of its DeathAdder gaming mouse, which has more than 30 variations and sold more than 10 million units globally since its inception in 2006.

The DeathAdder v2 features a Focus+ 20K optical sensor for better performance and Razer's new optical switches for increased durability. Sweat-resistant coating and rubberised side grips offer more comfort and better control, while the scroll wheel has been tuned for distinct, notched scrolling for accurate changing of virtual weapons.