New Products

Huawei Watch GT 2 Elite 46mm

SMARTWATCH

$328, available on Saturday

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Elite 46mm is for those who want a sleek and affordable smartwatch.

With its silver case and black bezels, paired with a sleek metallic strap, it looks more like a dress watch than a smartwatch.

Its 1.39-inch Amoled touchscreen display offers more vivid colours and higher contrast than conventional LCD displays. It tracks more than 15 sports as well as daily physical activities.

Asus ROG Strix XG279Q

GAMING MONITOR

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

This 27-inch gaming monitor has a WQHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. More importantly, it has a refresh rate of up to 170Hz, better than conventional monitors' 60Hz and most gaming monitors' 144Hz.

It comes with Asus' FastIPS technology for a 1ms response time and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

It uses Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology with Nvidia's G-Sync to eliminate graphics ghosting and tearing.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed

WIRELESS GAMING MOUSE

$149

Designed for massive multiplayer online and multiplayer online battle arena gamers, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed gaming mouse features 15 programmable controls that can be mapped to commands and macros via Logitech's G Hub software.

Its Hero 16K optical sensor is said to deliver precise gameplay with a maximum acceleration of 40G and a maximum speed of 400 inches per second. Besides Bluetooth, it uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology for lag-free connectivity.

Beats Solo Pro

WIRELESS OVER-EARS HEADPHONES

$429

These are Beats' first wireless over-ear headphones to feature active noise cancelling (ANC) technology. They analyse external noise and cancel it with built-in microphones.

Like Apple's AirPods Pro, the Beats Solo Pro headphones have a transparency mode, so you can hear ambient noise when you need to be aware of your surroundings, such as while crossing the road.

It is powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, which offers a faster and more stable connection to the iPhone and iPad.

Garmin vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars

FITNESS TRACKER

$129

In addition to tracking steps, sleep and activity minutes, the Garmin vivofit jr. 2 fitness tracker provides kids with an interactive experience: unlocking adventures by doing physical activities, which in turn entices them to be more active.

It has a battery life of more than a year, so parents need not worry about charging it. This specialedition tracker comes in two etched band designs which depict Star Wars' Light and Dark sides.

Uniq Cove

APPLE WATCH WIRELESS CHARGER

$69

Irritated by always having to untangle the long cable of your Apple Watch wireless charging puck?

Consider the Uniq Cove, a small and portable wireless charger for any Apple Watch.

It has a built-in USB-A cable that slides out to connect to a power bank or laptop to charge the Apple Watch. The charger's integrated metallic loop lets you attach it to any strap or key ring.

• Compiled by Trevor Tan