New Products

Aftershock Terra 15

GAMING LAPTOP

From $2,369

The Terra 15 is local PC gaming brand Aftershock's first slim 15.6-inch laptop to feature the Nvidia RTX 2070 high-end graphics processing unit.

Its aluminium chassis weighs at most 2.3kg and measures 2.4cm thick for the thickest version.

Running on Intel Core i7 9750H processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, it features a 15.6-inch full high-definition display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It has four massive heat pipes for cooling, so you can push its performance to the fullest.

Tempest Kirin

WIRELESS MECHANICAL KEYBOARD

$149, available on tempest.sg

For those looking for an affordable wireless mechanical keyboard, the Tempest Kirin is one to consider.

Made by local start-up Tempest, it is a tenkeyless keyboard that comes with a choice of Cherry MX Red, Brown and Blue switches to cater to different preferences.

It uses polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) keycaps, which are more durable than the more common acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) keycaps. The Kirin is available in Monarch (black) and Crayon (white).

Astell&Kern SA700

PORTABLE AUDIO PLAYER

$1,999

Designed for audiophiles, this is the world's first digital audio player to include new technologies such as dual AK4492 digital-to-analog converters, 32bit/384kHz PCM and native support for DSD256 playback, according to its maker.

Its unique volume wheel design - held together by string bridges - has an LED light that shows different colours depending on the bit depth of the song being played. A 4.1-inch touchscreen display lets users navigate its menu interface easily.

Uniq HydeAir View 10,000mAh

POWER BANK

$69, available tomorrow

This is not just another 10,000mAh power bank - it is a wireless, fast-charging power bank.

It has two retractable kickstands - one in front and one behind - that allows it to be used as a smartphone stand during charging.

It comes with a USB-C input/output port and a USB-A output port, allowing users to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Dan Clark Audio Aeon 2

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,399

High-end audio brand Dan Clark Audio, previously known as MrSpeakers, has released a follow-up to its Aeon Flow over-ear headphones.

The Aeon 2 features an updated driver structure that removes the driver's magnet from the direct signal path of the ear. Coupled with a single construction design and superior driver damping, the headphones are said to deliver visceral bass, transparent mids and top-notch detail reproduction.

Sony XAV-AX8000

IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Pricing to be confirmed, available early this year

Looking for an after-market in-car entertainment system? The Sony XAV-AX8000 might fit the bill.

It features an 8.95-inch anti-glare display and single-DIN rear chassis with three-way adjustable mount to suit different cars' interior design.

Furthermore, it supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols, so smartphone functions can be mirrored to its large display.

Compiled by Trevor Tan