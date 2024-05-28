New HDB projects use AI to boost worksite safety

SINGAPORE – More than 50 new Housing Board projects will have live video surveillance of their construction sites that will be analysed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to flag potentially unsafe conditions or behaviour.

The AI system will analyse video footage and alert safety supervisors to high-risk situations that arise, enhancing worksite safety.

It will be integrated with closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring of construction sites, which the AI algorithm will sweep to detect potential hazards in real time.

HDB on May 27 said it requires the contractors of 22 new housing projects tendered from January 2023 to use such video analytics for worksite safety inspections. The firms are at various stages of adopting a suitable AI system.

Contractors of 30 housing projects tendered out before January 2023 will also have to roll out AI systems, as their works are still in the early stages and there is enough time for them to do so.

HDB said its adoption of such analytics comes ahead of new industry requirements by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

From June 1, video surveillance systems must be used at construction sites for projects valued at $5 million or more.

The maximum fine for workplace safety breaches will be raised from $20,000 to $50,000 from that date, said MOM on May 27.

This was among the measures announced by a multi-agency workplace safety task force in May 2023.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who visited Serangoon Polyclinic’s worksite in Upper Serangoon Road on May 27, said technology and automation will allow employers to detect safety breaches before they even happen.

“We want to create a safe environment and a safety excellence culture in Singapore such that it becomes the norm that employers look into the welfare of their workers, putting in place measures not because regulations need it but because they wish to do more,” he added.

HDB said the AI system that its contractors use must be able to analyse and detect high-risk situations such as open building edges without barricades and workers who come within 1m of them, workers who are near heavy vehicles, and those passing under a load being lifted who would be hit if it fell.

The AI system should be customised to detect other high-risk situations that are specific to each construction site, HDB added.

Once a safety hazard is detected, the AI system will immediately send a photograph of the scene with the location and time of event to the site safety supervisor’s mobile phone so steps can be taken to rectify the issue.