New gadgets and IT bargains at over 50% off at The Tech Show 2019

SINGAPORE - Looking for new consumer electronic products or good bargains on gadgets with the festive season around the corner?

The Tech Show 2019 might just be the thing for you - besides new launches, some products will be discounted by more than 50 per cent at the consumer electronics fair.

Visitors to The Tech Show, held at level four of Suntec Singapore from Thursday (Nov 14) to Sunday, can look forward to the latest product launches from the likes of local brand Prism+ as well as international brands such as Philips and Klipsch.

Prism+ will be launching its Eon series of smart TV sets at the show, with a 55-inch 4K TV said to be about half the price of its competitors. The TV sets will be available for sale only next month, but consumers can pre-order them at The Tech Show.

Gamers can check out Razer's DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse, which will be selling at $54.90, around half its retail price of $109.90.

For consumers into sports, the Creative Outlier Sports in-ear headphones will be available at only $49, less than half its retail price of $129.

And for those with more cash to spare, Asus will be selling its new 64.5-inch big format 4K gaming monitor at $6,599 during the show that was announced just in September.

Consumers who are looking to spend more than $500 at the show - specifically in up to three combined shopping receipts - will also be in luck. They can redeem a Creative Outlier One headphones worth $59 on Thursday and Friday.On Saturday and Sunday, the Creative Pebble Modern 2.0 speakers worth $39 will be up for redemption instead.

The redemption booth is located on level four at the back of Hall 404.

Consumers who are on the fence about making purchases can still visit The Tech Show and participate in a Sure Win Instant Lucky Dip without any purchase.

They just need to follow the instructions at the show's website (https://bit.ly/351SMl7), head to the show at Suntec Singapore, and approach the lucky dip booth at level 4 for a chance to win a prize.

The top prizes range from an iRobot Roomba 670 (worth $798) to a Samsung 50-inch UHD TV (worth $999).

For shoppers buying a new tablet or smartphone during The Tech Show, they can redeem a free screen protector at the event's entrance at Hall 404. Only 300 pieces will be given out during the show.

The Tech Show 2019 is organised by Sphere Exhibits, the events arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and organiser of Singapore's largest consumer electronics exhibitions, IT Show and Comex.

The four-day IT fair from Thursday to Sunday opens from 12pm to 9pm daily. Admission is free.

For more information about The Tech Show 2019, visit thetechshow.com.sg