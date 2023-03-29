New emoji alert: iOS update brings shaking face, pink heart to iPhone users

If a picture paints a thousand words, then iPhone users will be able to succinctly express 21,000 more with the new emojis dropping in the new iOS update.

The iOS 16.4 update, which dropped late on Monday, features new additions to the emoji keyboard, including the shaking face, a wireless symbol as well as animal emojis that include a donkey, moose, black bird, goose and jellyfish.

These emojis were already made available to Android users from December 2022, with some Samsung users being able to access them after the October rollout of Samsung’s One UI 5.0 operating system.

A pink heart - “one of the most discussed absences” according to emoji reference website Emojipedia - has also finally arrived.

Emojipedia is a voting member of the Unicode Consortium, which develops and maintains digital standards. Unicode is the standard for text, numbers and emojis across all platforms.

In July 2022, Emojipedia presented samples of the new emojis, noting that a plain pink heart has been among the most popular requests since 2016, according to its assessments.

“This is 2021 and we still don’t have a normal pink heart emoji,” lamented @SpookyGothLoser on Twitter on Sept 27, 2021.

“I won’t be impressed with an iPhone update until there is finally just a regular plain pink heart emoji,” tweeted @krissyrivard in September 2016.

Well, @krissyrivard’s going to love iOS 16.4.

Despite there already being a pink heart, the ones previously available had additional adornments or features, with none matching the tone and style of the other coloured hearts.

Light blue and grey hearts have also dropped in the new update to much less fanfare.

The shaking face emoji “appears to be shaking from side to side with its eyes and mouth open wide”, and “can be used to express shaking from external forces like earthquakes, loud noises, or dinosaurs walking nearby”, says Emojipedia on its website.

“It can also be used to express shaking caused by strong emotions such as shock, fear, confusion, disbelief, anticipation, and excitement. Additionally it can represent dizziness, double takes, or double vision.”

Pushing hand emojis in both directions are also available - alone, these “may be used to show a hand pushing something away or to represent rejection of something in general”, but when used with another in the opposite direction, can show hands high fiving or holding, pressing, or squishing something, suggests Emojipedia.

The new tranche of emojis - Emoji 15.0 - were approved in Sept 13, 2022, alongside Unicode 15.0. According to Emojipedia, those added in this release are expected to be available on all major platforms throughout 2023.

Aside from emojis, iOS 16.4 brings to the iPhone enhancements and bug fixes, including voice isolation for calls, which prioritises the user’s voice and blocks out ambient noise.

Crash detection optimisations have also been rolled out on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, which improves how these models can detect severe car crashes and connect the user to emergency services.