New digital tech playbook and localised carbon metrics launched to help firms go greener

During the Covid-19 pandemic when international travel was not allowed, Ghim Li Group used 3D design software to replicate sample fabrics digitally and showcase them to overseas customers using a virtual showroom.

“The software uses fabric simulation algorithms to model the behaviour of textiles in a digital environment. Data points such as yarn thickness, weave density and elasticity that influence how the material drapes, stretches and reacts to movement are input in the software,” said Ghim Li chief executive Felicia Gan.

Besides allowing the company to quickly adapt during the pandemic, digitalisation also helped it to cut its carbon footprint since.

The company eliminated two rounds of in-person viewing of fabric samples, where staff would have to bring over 100 physical samples each time to overseas customers.

This cut down sample waste and emissions associated with those long haul flights.

“From 2020 to 2025, we have managed to reduce approximately 10 per cent of samples sent to buyers, which translates to about a 5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions,” said Ms Gan, adding that the company hopes to reduce their carbon emissions by another 10 per cent.

Ghim Li is one of the case studies featured in the Digital Technologies for Sustainability Playbook launched on Jan 22. The guide shows enterprises how they can tap technology to be more sustainable, using real-life examples.

The playbook is one of three practical resources by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) launched by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How at the Sustainable Tech Forum 2026.

The resources are aimed at helping companies take up technology tools in order to go greener and reach their sustainability goals.

Mr Tan said that as businesses around the world invest in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to remain competitive, the growth of energy-intensive data centres , electronic waste and demand for more powerful software and devices is driving up the global carbon footprint.

Energy-scarce and open economies are coming up against tighter and more binding constraints.

“Digitalisation offers tremendous opportunities to optimise resource usage and create more energy efficient systems,” he added.

A survey by IMDA in 2025 found that a third of companies that had not adopted digital sustainability solutions said their key barrier was limited knowledge about sustainability practices.

The three resources were created to help such businesses.

For example, the playbook features examples like smart monitoring systems that can optimise energy usage, and virtual prototyping tools that help with waste reduction.

The second resource is a set of emission factors developed by IMDA and National University of Singapore Energy Studies Institute, to determine the environmental impact of cloud services in Singapore.

Emission factors refer to the average rate at which a given business activity releases greenhouse gases, and are an essential part of calculating a company’s carbon footprint.

Available on the Singapore Emission Factors Registry ( https://sefr.netzerohub.sg ), the data details emissions by service type, cloud configuration and usage duration.

Mr Prannoy Chowdhury, associate director at sustainability consultancy The Carbon Trust, said the lack of localised data for digital services like cloud computing has led to many organisations in Singapore relying on emission factors developed for other regions.

“While these sources are widely used, they are often based on assumptions that don’t reflect Singapore’s unique energy mix, infrastructure or climate,” he said.

For example, data centres in Singapore need more cooling due to the tropical climate, driving up energy and water use.

“Using non-local data can therefore lead to over- or under-estimations, making it harder for businesses to report accurately or identify meaningful opportunities to reduce emissions,” said Mr Chowdhury.

Mr Tan said with the help of Singapore-specific emissions factors for cloud services, businesses can identify opportunities for decarbonisation and more energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

The third resource released is the Practical Green Software Guide for Enterprises, which sets out how software can be designed in a way to minimise carbon footprint. Like the playbook, it is available on IMDA’s website.

It offers “practical steps such as right-sizing AI models, designing leaner software, and tracking and monitoring energy usage and costs”, Mr Tan said.

Processing every line of code in a program consumes energy.

Since May 2024, IMDA has worked with 13 companies to trial the effectiveness of the techniques, which led to at least 20 per cent reductions in carbon emissions, costs and energy usage.

“This provides organisations, be it technology developers or end-user enterprises, to begin their green software journey.”