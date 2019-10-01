New cyber-security masterplan launched to protect critical sectors

SINGAPORE – A masterplan has been unveiled to protect operational technology (OT) systems from cyber attacks that can cripple Singapore’s water supply, transport and other critical sectors.

The OT Cybersecurity Masterplan will bolster defence against such cyber attacks by growing the talent pool and facilitating the exchange of information between the public and private sectors.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced the masterplan on Tuesday (Oct 1) at the opening of the fourth Singapore International Cyber Week.

OT systems are those that operate critical infrastructure services with interconnected devices and computers, such as those in the energy, water, transport and media sectors.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, pointed out that attacks on OT systems are among the most pressing of cyber threats today. He gave an example of how Ukraine suffered a cyber attack on its power network in December 2015, which caused almost 250,000 people to lose power in the middle of winter.

This new masterplan, developed by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and industry partners, is a response to the serious danger OT attacks pose, added Mr Teo.

He said the masterplan will guide the development of capabilities to secure systems in the OT environment, and mitigate emerging OT cyber threats.

CSA said on Tuesday (Oct 1) that this plan, which is available on its website, will outline efforts to provide OT cyber-security training to develop talent in this sector.

Under the plan, a new OT Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Centre will be set up together with threat-intelligence hub Global Resilience Federation. There are no details of this centre yet.

The agency added that the masterplan will include procedures for OT organisations to attain an OT Cybersecurity Code of Practice, which will strengthen their policies and processes to better defend themselves against cyber threats.

CSA said that in the past, OT systems were not designed with robust cyber-security considerations, which makes it dangerous now, given how many of these systems are now interconnected.

A cyber attack on such systems could have dire consequences like mass disruptions, physical harm or even death, the agency added.

To combat these kinds of online threats, cooperation with domestic stakeholders is needed, and Mr Teo cited the OT Cybersecurity Masterplan as an example of such collaboration.

The masterplan is a good example of how strong government-industry partnership can strengthen the country's national cyber-security defences, he said.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Singapore International Cyber Week runs until Thursday.

It will see policymakers, business leaders, industry experts and academia from around the world gathering in Singapore to discuss collaboration and cyber-security trends and challenges, and showcase innovations.