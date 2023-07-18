New Chrome browser to wean advertisers off cookies being tested

SINGAPORE - Google will launch an updated version of the Chrome browser on Wednesday with new advertising tools for businesses to test before third-party cookies, which track a user’s online activities, are phased out completely in 2024 in response to global regulatory pressure.

The tech giant will run this pilot with local businesses as part of its plan to retire the decades-old tracking technology on its browser by end-2024, to allay privacy concerns over firms tracking Internet users’ activities and targeting them with advertisements.

With these changes, user surfing data from one website can no longer be shared with another website via cookies, which collect detailed information such as time spent or items added to a shopping cart.

The new browser features will support targeted advertising without third-party cookies so that online user behaviour is not disclosed in detail.

Announcing a partnership with Google to draw businesses to participate in testing the privacy sandbox’s tools on Tuesday, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said: “With the deprecation of third-party cookies, businesses can no longer rely on these to track consumers’ behaviour through the browser and will need privacy-enhancing technologies as an alternative.”

More than 70 companies have signed up for workshops under the partnership to use the new tools.

She was speaking at the 11th annual Personal Data Protection Week, organised by the Personal Data Protection Commission and held at Marina Bay Sands.

“We are saying goodbye to identifiers and third-party cookies that can track granular user activity across different websites,” Google Privacy Sandbox vice-president Anthony Chavez said.

He stressed that the browser update does not do away with targeted advertisements, but do so without having to reveal all the activities of a user.

With the change, user preferences collected on the Chrome browser will be kept with Google and curated for advertisers on a new interface called “Topics”.

The new system also categorises the interests a user has based on his browsing history, without revealing the specific sites visited and other data that can give away his identity. The user will also have better control over the ads that he wishes to see.