Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users

The outage occurred just as Netflix was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show Love is Blind. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 min ago
Published
43 min ago

WASHINGTON - Netflix is down for more than 11,000 users in the United States late on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Thousands of users reported issues on Netflix just as the platform was set to stream a reunion episode of dating reality show Love Is Blind.

As many as 12,700 outages were reported by users as at 8.05am, according to Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was trending on Twitter as the No. 1 topic globally. 

About 75 per cent of users reported issues with video streaming, while others reported problems with Netflix’s website and app. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

