THE BIG STORY

US and China must find common ground: Heng

The United States and China must find common ground on global issues, competing as well as cooperating where possible, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday. Asean countries should also stand together in the face of pressure from great power competition, in order to advance the region's collective interests.

Judges not infallible, but corrective systems in place

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, in giving his first comments on the Parti Liyani case, said yesterday that a sound system of justice begins with the selection of judges - but they are not infallible. Corrective procedures are in place - and work well - to set right what might have initially gone amiss, he said at the opening of the legal year.

WORLD

Divers search crash site in Indonesia for black box

Search teams at the site of the Sriwijaya Air crash in Indonesia have sent body bags and other items to the police for identification as they continue to hunt for the black boxes of the aircraft, which investigators said broke apart after hitting the Java Sea. The Boeing 737-500 passenger jet carrying 62 people crashed into the waters off Thousand Islands, north of Jakarta, on Saturday.

SINGAPORE

Part-time landscaping jobs in pipeline for nature lovers

Those with green fingers may soon be employed on a part-time basis to help with landscaping works in neighbourhood gardens. Such opportunities will be part of about 1,000 new and upgraded jobs that the National Parks Board aims to create over the next five years, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday.

TECH

Signal, Telegram in demand as WhatsApp tweaks terms

Signal and Telegram are seeing a sudden increase in demand after rival WhatsApp's updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media last week. WhatsApp laid out fresh terms last Wednesday, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location.

SPORT

Badminton returns to Asia with Thailand Open

Top-level badminton finally returns to Asia today after nearly a year, with the Yonex Thailand Open being the first of three tournaments there played behind closed doors - to end the 2020 season disrupted by the pandemic. Thailand's badminton chief has said the events would be the "safest in the world".