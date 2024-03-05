New $10m lab to develop new ways to recycle plastics, oil, EV batteries

SINGAPORE – A new $10 million chemical engineering lab in Jurong will study ways to recycle and produce batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), a global priority as the first wave of EVs are nearing obsolescence.

The Innovation Technology Hub (InTecH) at the Jurong Innovation District marks Swiss chemical engineering company Sulzer’s first research and development centre in Asia.

It features a range of chemical separation equipment, including a higher-yield fractional distillation tower – said to be the tallest research tower among pilot plants in Asia – to recycle all sorts of chemicals, plastics and lubricant oils.

The research and development facility, which was launched on March 5, allows clients to test new methods of recycling chemicals before they are deployed at scale, said Sulzer chief executive and executive president Suzanne Thoma.

Located in JTC CleanTech Three, the lab gives clients in the region an option to explore new methods of production outside of Switzerland.

The global firm, which has more than 13,000 employees worldwide, will also expand its Singapore team of 150 staff members by up to 30 employees over the next three years, Sulzer said in a statement.

The lab will focus on developing energy-efficient chemical engineering processes for items that are hard to recycle, like plastics and oils, in a move that aims to lift Singapore’s standing in green manufacturing.

While in its early stages, the recycling of EV batteries has emerged as a key priority for the lab, InTecH director Alain Schwick told The Straits Times.

“The first wave of EVs will become outdated soon and will one day need to be recycled,” said Mr Schwick. “Recycling EV batteries is something we are researching. It is in its early stages, but it is a valuable market because lithium is not easy to come by.”

The race is on for alternative sources for lithium, nickel and cobalt, as traditional mining for these materials, essential for batteries, can have environmental consequences and lead to masses of electronic waste once the batteries are obsolete.

The market for repurposed EV batteries from passenger cars alone is valued at at an estimated US$15 billion (S$20.1 billion) globally, according to Greenpeace East Asia, which anticipates a “tidal wave” of used EV batteries from China in the next decade.

Battery recycling firms like TES Singapore and Se-cure Waste Management are building facilities to recycle EV batteries.