Microsoft investigating network issue causing outage of apps such as Teams, Outlook

SINGAPORE - Microsoft said on Wednesday afternoon that it is probing a networking problem that has caused an outage of its services, including Teams and Outlook.

The tech giant said at around 4pm that users may not be able to access several Microsoft 365 services and that it is troubleshooting a potential networking issue.

Microsoft added that it had received reports that the outage had affected Microsoft 365 apps, including SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph. Many of these apps an integral part of daily operations of schools and businesses.

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users that were affected by the disruption but data from outage tracking site Downdetector showed thousands of incidents reported globally, with a surge in reports after 2pm.

Twitter was rife with memes and complaints from users who were unable to complete work tasks based on Microsoft apps.