Meta Quest Pro hands-on: VR headset aiming to be next-gen computer needs more convincing

LAS VEGAS - Computers may one day be replaced by virtual reality (VR) headsets that engulf users in a digital environment like a workplace or another city, all from the comfort of their home.

Through the visor, users can summon their work documents to appear as if from thin air, without the need for a desktop monitor. Users can attend meetings in their avatar form, which will reflect the user’s likeness and facial expressions in real time.

That is the future envisioned by Meta. But after spending 30 minutes with Meta Quest Pro – its latest VR headset that lets users into the metaverse – it seems the tech giant will need to do a lot more convincing and a lot more refining.

Meta invited The Straits Times to have a hands-on session with its latest VR headset on Jan 6 during the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas. The demo was held at a meeting room at Wynn, a hotel on the Las Vegas strip, facilitated by two Meta staff.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has made the metaverse one of the firm’s top priorities.

Meta is pouring more investments into the nascent technology even as it lost some US$10 billion (S$13.2 billion) in investments for its metaverse projects in 2022, amid a spate of retrenchments to keep Meta’s expenses in order.

So there is plenty riding on the success of any VR headset from Meta, as the gateway into the hotly anticipated metaverse. The Quest Pro follows the gaming-focused Meta Quest 2 (around $600) that was released in 2020 to decent reviews, but the Pro’s ambitions lie beyond entertainment as part of a quest to be the next-generation computer.

The Pro is aimed at professionals, intended for hosting business meetings and replacing in-person training, and allows designers to collaborate in a fully rendered VR space, all seamlessly through their visor.

At first glance, the Quest Pro appears fit for its ambitions. Its visor is sleek and well built, befitting its hefty US$1,500 price tag.

A faster processor and more storage space options also prime it to tackle the potentially intensive demands of professional use, such as complex presentations or design renderings.

The 722g device fit snugly around my head, with my glasses tucked comfortably behind the headset’s LCD lenses. The headset did not require a top strap that was part of its predecessor’s design, ensuring a user’s hair is not messed up after each session.

Strapped to my wrists were the Quest Pro’s ergonomic controllers, fitted with multiple cameras and processors you would find in a smartphone that help it to track full 360-degree movement with little lag. With joysticks and triggers at the back, its layout will be familiar to most who have used video-game controllers before.

The session kicked off with The World Beyond app, a mixed-reality game that blends the surrounding setting with a digital overlay of a colourful fantasy world. I was greeted by an animated creature that looks a little like Stitch, which prompted me to play catch with him with a virtual ball.

As with the Quest 2, the Pro mapped the room before overlaying it with the game world, setting the boundaries of where the virtual ball could bounce. The program made sure the physical coffee table next to me was not obstructed by the augmented reality (AR) overlay, so that I do not trip over it.

I was also able to adjust the safety perimeter so that the app will alert me if I cross the boundary. This prevents users from knocking into obstacles around them as the virtual and physical blend together.