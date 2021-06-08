Some media sites, including Guardian and CNN, are down amid Internet outage

SINGAPORE - Users in Singapore and around the globe were unable to access several major websites like Amazon, Reddit and Twitch on Tuesday evening (June 8) after a cloud computing network that the websites rely on was hit by technical issues.

Several major international news sites like CNN, The Financial Times, The Guardian and The New York Times were also affected, as was the British government website gov.uk.

Attempts to access these websites returned the error code 503, meaning “service unavailable”.

The affected sites are linked to a content delivery network called Fastly, which confirmed the outage on its website at 5.58pm Singapore time on Tuesday and reported it was investigating impacts on the performance of its services.

According to Fastly’s status page, its network was facing issues that caused “degraded performance” across all of its 81 data centres in the North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, India and Asia Pacific regions, including two data centres in Singapore.

At 6.44pm Singapore time, Fastly reported it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix.

The Straits Times has contacted Fastly for comment.

This story is developing.