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Measures rolled out in S’pore to keep online users, including teens, safe

Online safety features being considered in Singapore include a daily time limit and restrictions on infinite scroll, autoplay and direct messages from strangers.

SINGAPORE – Social media platforms in Singapore will soon be required to implement stronger safeguards to protect teen users’ mental health.

Legislative changes will be tabled early in 2027 to facilitate the enforcement of safety features through age checks.

Safety features being considered include a daily time limit and restrictions on infinite scroll, autoplay and direct messages from strangers.

Here are other measures that have been introduced over the last few years to protect the online space that users, including young people, are active in.

1. Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (2025)

The Online Safety Commission (OSC), which opened its doors earlier in June, is a key avenue for victims of online harms to seek redress through content takedown orders.

It is empowered by the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (OSRAA), which was passed in November 2025.

The commission can direct platforms and group administrators to take down harmful content, restrict the perpetrator’s online account or, in the future, allow the victim to post a reply.

The commission’s initial focus is on online harassment, doxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse and image-based child abuse.

It will progressively deal with online impersonation, inauthentic material or deepfake abuse, online instigation of disproportionate harm, incitement of violence and enmity, non-consensual disclosure of private information, and the publication of false material or reputationally harmful statements.

Victims can make reports directly on OSC’s website at www.osc.gov.sg

2. Code of Practice for Online Safety (2023, 2025)

In 2023, the Code of Practice for Online Safety kicked in, requiring designated social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok and HardwareZone – to tackle harmful content through community guidelines and content moderation measures.

Platforms are obligated to provide user-friendly reporting mechanisms and ban specific features for accounts belonging to children, such as advertisements and content recommendations that are detrimental to their physical or mental well-being.

These platforms are also required to proactively detect and take down egregious content, such as child pornography and terrorism, and submit annual online safety reports to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

In 2025, IMDA rolled out the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services, requiring app stores operating in Singapore to screen and prevent users below the age of 18 from downloading inappropriate apps.

By April 2026, app stores had rolled out age checks to ascertain users’ ages. These checks include facial scans, government identity verification and credit card verification.

The code can be enforced through the amended Broadcasting Act, which allows IMDA to impose a fine for violations of up to $1 million, or 10 per cent of the firm’s revenue in Singapore, whichever is higher.

In 2022, the Broadcasting Act was amended to give IMDA the power to direct social media platforms to take down egregious content, such as posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation and terrorism, as well as material that incites racial or religious tensions.

3. Online Criminal Harms Act (2023)

Under the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), the Government can issue directions and orders to restrict and limit the exposure of Singapore users to criminal activities on online platforms.

Such directions can be issued to any online service provider, entity or individual, as long as there is reasonable suspicion that an online activity is linked to a specific offence relating to terrorism and internal security, racial and religious harmony, illegal moneylending, unlawful gambling, drugs, violence and scams.

The threshold is lower for scams and malicious cyberactivities, allowing directions to be issued even if there is only suspicion that certain online activities are in preparation of such offences.

The state can investigate and prosecute those who violate laws under OCHA or the Penal Code, which can lead to fines or imprisonment.

4. Civil remedies under the Protection from Harassment Act

Enacted in 2014, the goal of the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) is to protect victims of harassment, stalking, cyberbullying and other acts that can happen online or in real life.

Harassment victims can take the perpetrator to court in a civil action for monetary damages and apply for a protection order to stop unwanted behaviour and communication. The court can order the removal of online information that is false or considered harassment.

OSRAA expands the scope of harms covered under POHA and allows victims to seek prompt remedies by taking their complaints to the OSC instead.