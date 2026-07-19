Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MDDI to have group discussion with parents, hear views on plans to make social media safer for kids

The focus group discussion aims to raise public awareness of societal efforts in building child-safe digital environments.

SINGAPORE – Spending about four hours a day on social media affected the confidence of entrepreneur Lim Ee Ling’s two daughters, at a time when they were younger than 12.

Her two daughters, now 17 and 20 , currently regulate their own social media usage.

“Back then, Instagram was just sharing photos, so we didn’t know of any potential harms. But my girls told me that we should have kept closer control because they did feel the effects of wasted time and some comparison or personal image implications,” she said.

Lim feels that children should be gradually introduced to age-appropriate content online, especially on platforms using algorithmic recommendations and endless scrolling - tools designed to keep users looking at their screen.

Parents with similar concerns about social media and digital spaces can attend an upcoming discussion focused on building child-safe digital environments, which will be held from 8.45am to 1pm on July 25 at the NTUC Centre on 1 Marina Boulevard.

The focus group discussion, which is organised by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and The Straits Times , will gather participants’ views on the Government’s plans to make social media safer for children.

It also aims to raise public awareness on societal efforts to make digital spaces child-friendly.

Participants will get the chance to share their thoughts on issues such as whether children below the age of 13 should be allowed access to social media platforms and what safeguards should be in place to ensure age-appropriate experiences for older children up to age 18.

The discussion will include a panel comprising Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo , Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam , chief of IMH’s department of development psychiatry Lim Choon Guan and TOUCH Community Services chief executive James Tan .

It will be moderated by The Straits Times associate editor Karamjit Kaur .

Those interested in attending the July 25 discussion may register at this link.

The focus group discussion will be held from 8.45am to 1pm on July 25 at the NTUC Centre on 1 Marina Boulevard. PHOTO: MDDI

The focus group comes on the back of several legislative changes in recent years to beef up the online safety space in Singapore, including the opening of the Online Safety Commission on June 29.

Other developments include the introduction of the Code of Practice for Online Safety - Social Media Services , which requires social media platforms to put in place systems and processes to prevent users, such as children, from accessing harmful content.

The Code of Practice for Online Safety - App Distribution Services requires app stores to put in place measures to prevent young users under 18 from downloading age-inappropriate apps.

According to the Digital Parenting Survey conducted by the MDDI in February 2025 , 81 per cent of parents were concerned about their children’s exposure to inappropriate content.

More than half of the 1,986 parents surveyed were concerned about their children interacting with strangers online, being cyberbullied or becoming addicted to screens.

Thirty-seven per cent of parents felt confident in their ability to guide their child’s digital habits and more than half of the parents surveyed wanted more Government support to help them manage their child’s digital activities.

In addition to the focus group discussion, MDDI will also organise a forum with the Institute of Policy Studies on July 17 , which will bring together global regulators, community and industry partners and experts to drive conversation on shaping safer social media experiences for children.

Parents with children up to age 17 can share their views on online safety enhancement measures through a public survey on CrowdTask. The survey is accessible via Singpass until the end of July.