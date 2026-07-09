Mao Shan Wang or not? Blockchain-tagging lets S’pore customers check durian origins

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A QR code on each box of durians will lead customers to a tamper-proof record of details such as the farm which the durians originated from.

SINGAPORE – Premium durians that come with a digital proof of authenticity are being offered by a new local seller, who aims to stand out amid an oversupply of the fruit and plunging prices.

Charging $45 for a 400g box of dehusked durians, AGONG Durian lets customers scan a QR code on the packaging using their phones to check what orchard the durians are from, and whether they belong to the Mao Shan Wang or Black Thorn variety.

The tamper-proof record of provenance details, which also include the contact details of the orchard and exact location of the farm, are displayed on a webpage.

This gives customers the ability to independently verify the origin of the durians that they pay a premium for, said Quek Wei Ling, chief operating officer of e-commerce firm Synagie, the parent company of AGONG Durian.

The brand made its official debut on July 9 at Thomson Plaza, which saw around 80 guests feast on boxes of Grade A durians from Raub , Pahang, in Malaysia.

“Raub is known to be the capital of Mao Shan Wang durians (and) provides the ideal climate for growth,” said Quek.

She added that as durians from the Malaysian town tend to fetch a higher price, this has also led to some sellers making false claims about durian origins.

To combat this, blockchain technology is used to detail the extensive journey of each box of durians from farm to table, serving as a transparent digital ledger linking chronological transactions that cannot be altered or deleted.

The immutable nature of blockchain is also used for tracking the movement of goods along a supply chain, and as proof of ownership over digital collectibles such as art, gaming assets and trading cards.

People trying durians at the launch of AGONG Durian at an event at Thomson Plaza on July 9. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

“The process begins at the orchard, where trained inspectors verify whether the fruit is Mao Shan Wang or Black Thorn,” said Chew Kian Kok, chief executive of blockchain solutions firm Masverse, which provides the technology that powers AGONG’s tracking system.

Each durian tree is assigned a unique digital identity, which carries information such as the durian variety and farm origins. The registration details and any supporting documentation of the orchard are also verified and digitally recorded on the blockchain.

“After these details have been verified, they are recorded on the blockchain, creating a tamper-resistant record that cannot be altered without leaving a trace,” said Chew.

The premium price point of AGONG’s durians also comes with the promise that customers will receive a Grade A product – referring to durians that weigh at least 1kg, have a nice round shape, and a 20 per cent to 25 per cent yield of flesh.