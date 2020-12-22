M1 users hit by second broadband outage in a month

M1 has apologised to its customers for a fibre broadband outage yesterday morning.

The outage - the second in a month - was experienced just after 10am by users islandwide, including those in Woodlands, Yishun, Pasir Ris, Tiong Bahru and Hougang. The disruption was due to a faulty equipment card supporting its fibre broadband service, which the telco has replaced, M1 said in a statement yesterday.

"Given the recurrence, we will be reviewing our complete broadband technical architecture to prevent the occurrence of such incidents," M1 added.

On Dec 4, M1 users were also hit by a fibre broadband outage that lasted over four hours.

The telco added in its statement that its engineers and recovery team were immediately activated to resolve the issue after it received reports of the disruption at 11am. Service was progressively restored.

According to the Downdetector website that logs Internet outages, M1 started having problems at 10.08am, with the number of reports peaking at more than 12,000 at about 11.30am.

During the circuit breaker period, M1 had two other disruptions which lasted for almost 30 hours in total from May 12 to 13.

The first was due to a corrupted profile database in the telco's broadband network gateway, while the second was caused by a software fault in its network equipment.

M1 was fined $400,000 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in September for those service disruptions.

Following the outage yesterday morning, M1 users took to social media, including the telco's Facebook page, to voice their issues.

Toa Payoh resident Ken Kwee, 47, said his broadband connection was down from 10am. Mr Kwee, who works in sales, added that despite restarting his router five times, his connection was still cut off as at 1pm.

"I was in a Zoom meeting with my clients and due to this technical glitch, I had to waste 15 minutes of their time," he said.

Punggol resident Ngee Key Chan, 48, also had connection issues. The career transitions coach had to restart his Microsoft Teams meeting, but has no plans to switch telco.

"I have been with M1 for eight years and this is the first year when there have been severe outages," he said.