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Low on code, high on miles: S’porean uses AI to create tool to maximise credit card rewards

Hosan Swee, creator of KiasuMiles, used artificial intelligence to build the tool which recommends the best credit cards to use at different merchants to maximise airline miles.

SINGAPORE – Managing a dozen shared credit cards to maximise frequent flier miles became a frustrating routine for Hosan Swee and his wife.

With every card offering different rewards for different spending categories, picking the right one at various merchants required laborious mental calculations.

“It’s not life or death, but choosing the wrong one leaves a lot of holiday dollars on the table,” said the 37-year-old founder of AI community and workshop provider The AI Burrow.

To eliminate this manual guesswork, Swee tapped artificial intelligence tools to build KiasuMiles – a digital tool that quickly identifies the best credit card from a user’s wallet for a purchase.

Typical queries for KiasuMiles include “I’m paying for GrabFood in-app, which card is best?” or “Which card should I use at Cold Storage with Apple Pay?”

KiasuMiles churns out its recommendation by matching these questions against an internal database containing credit card minimum spending thresholds , monthly miles caps and spending categories eligible to earn rewards.

The database is compiled by instructing AI tools to scan the websites of banks and merchants operating in Singapore. So far, it tracks around 50 credit cards and over 3,300 merchants across Singapore, with credit card reward rules updated regularly.

To the question on the best card to use at Cold Storage, KiasuMiles may suggest the DBS yuu card as users can earn up to 10 miles a dollar spent at Cold Storage. It will also surface corresponding conditions, such as having to spend at least $800 a calendar month , and make transactions in at least four different participating yuu merchants.

To use KiasuMiles, users have to log in to their chatbot accounts – ChatGPT, Claude or Codex – to perform a one-time set-up to connect KiasuMiles to the chatbots. Once the initial set-up is done, users can start asking KiasuMiles questions through their preferred AI chatbots.

An engineer by training and a long-time real estate agent on the side, Swee had always envisioned a tool like KiasuMiles. But his lack of coding skills stood in the way – until now, that is.

The breakthrough came with AI coding tools, which turn plain English prompts into functional code. Swee could finally experiment without any programming expertise.

“The latest AI models are super good at reading your intentions,” said Swee, who used a combination of Codex and ChatGPT Work to create the final version of KiasuMiles.

Even though the latest AI coding tools are good at predicting user intents, Swee said prompts must still be specific.

For instance, his prompt was: “Build a structured knowledge base of Singapore credit cards with accompanying rules, including minimum spend thresholds, miles rewards per dollar spend, eligible spending categories, monthly miles caps and exclusions.”

Codex then scoured the web, including bank and merchant websites, to consolidate the information. The job is done in minutes compared with the hours required if done manually.

KiasuMiles’ knowledge base also includes the spending category that each merchant falls under. This is because major mile-earning credit cards in Singapore categorise the bulk of their bonus rewards into dining, groceries, retail shopping, travel and transport (including ride-hailing). Miles earned on each category vary with each card and payment method.

“Such information is available online, but it’s not very straightforward since it spreads across multiple bank websites and forums such as Reddit,” said Swee.

“AI was able to cobble information from these sources and turn it into a structured database to reduce the guesswork for users.”

Someone directly asking an AI chatbot the same questions may be given incomplete or outdated card information, said Swee.

Swee made an effort to build KiasuMiles iteratively with specific prompts for each feature rather than build it with a single, long prompt. He also tested the tool’s recommendation logic using a few credit cards, merchants and realistic test questions before expanding the parameters.

“Being too ambitious and trying to build in many features at the start would be difficult, and would cause more bugs that require fixes down the line,” said Swee.

He also discovered that learning basic software development terms allowed him to write better prompts and communicate more effectively with Codex. “I would ask the chatbot to explain technical jargon like it was teaching a 12-year-old,” said Swee.

Saying there is no perfect first prompt, he urged all potential AI coders to just type or record whatever comes to mind. “ Thrash it out with AI to refine suggestions that surface,” said Swee.

He added that while free versions of AI tools are sufficient to experiment, paid subscriptions usually give access to smarter and faster models, which can reduce the amount of time used to build tools.

The free versions of AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude come with basic coding features, but heavier workloads with more data analysis would require a paid subscription.

“Try a small weekend project. Everyone has ideas and creativity,” said Swee, urging people to put aside their apprehensions. “There is joy in seeing something come to life, and AI can help you get there.”