Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review: Dual-screen a godsend for multitasking and work on spreadsheets

SINGAPORE - If you often find yourself squinting at your laptop screen, Lenovo could have the fix you need with the help of its new dual-screen laptop.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which hits shelves on June 6, combines a pair of 13.3-inch touchscreens to form a laptop, giving users an extra screen to refer to as they work – or play.

This innovative approach to laptop design gives users many configurations to tinker with. Apps can be enlarged to occupy each screen or split up for multitasking. Spreadsheets or text also be sprawled across both screens for a newspaper-like reading experience that is unlike any other laptop in the market.

But you will have to get used to improvising because the Windows operating system remains unoptimised for touchscreens.

Priced at an eye-watering $3,699, the Yoga Book 9i is the electronics manufacturer’s latest innovation under its Yoga Book series – devices that bring together elements of a laptop and a tablet like a touchscreen, digital pen and tactile keyboard.

In my two weeks with the Yoga Book 9i, I found at least seven ways to set up the device, which comes with an origami-inspired stand that helps to prop up the laptop in various positions.

You can use it like a normal laptop, sitting perpendicularly on a surface. An eight-finger tap will summon a virtual keyboard and mousepad at the bottom of the screen, which responds to every touch with a gentle vibration to mimic the pushing of keys.

The device’s haptics provide a satisfying vibration, but I kept missing keys due to the lack of tactile buttons to guide my fingertips. Sometimes, the bottom screen was unable to recognise my fingertips from my palms as I rested my hands on the surface to type, causing the cursor to go haywire. I can only imagine this being even trickier for users with sweaty palms.