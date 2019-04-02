Lenovo announces sponsorship of local e-sports organisation Resurgence

SINGAPORE - PC maker Lenovo announced on Tuesday (April 2) its sponsorship of local e-sports organisation Resurgence.

The two-year-old entity currently has 34 e-sports players across seven game titles on its roster, as well as two gaming video streamers.

As part of the tie-up, Lenovo is furnishing Resurgence with 12 T530 tower desktops (worth $1,299 each) from its gaming brand Legion and is also providing monetary support for upgrades to Resurgence's headquarters and training facility in Woodlands.

Lenovo is the second major brand to have come on-board as sponsors for Resurgence this year, after the organisation signed a one-year deal with Singtel last month.

"It is a huge honour to be recognised and endorsed by such a premier global brand," said Resurgence founder and owner Jayf Soh.

"I am confident with their fast and powerful desktops, our players will be granted the best possible edge in their training and achieve stellar results in their tournaments."

Lenovo Singapore general manager Eddie Ang added: "We hope to empower Resurgence to achieve its full potential in the gaming arena, and cultivate wider interest and support for e-sports as more Singaporeans increasingly consider gaming a sustainable career option."

South-east Asia is home to more than 9.5 million gaming enthusiasts. E-sports is making its debut at the SEA Games in the Philippines to be held at the end of this year, with five games confirmed so far. They are Dota 2, Tekken 7, Starcraft II, Mobile Legends and Arena of Valor.

The first round of local qualifiers will be held later this month, with Resurgence expected to field players for Starcraft II, Mobile Legends and Arena of Valor.

In January, Lenovo hosted the third edition of its flagship Legion of Champions e-sports tournament in Bangkok, which offeredUS$35,000 (S$47,442) in total prize money.