Legal AI start-up Harvey opens Singapore office

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Harvey AI said demand for AI assistance in the region is significant and it wants to be closer to customers here.

SINGAPORE - San Francisco‑headquartered legal tech start-up Harvey AI, whose clients include top legal firms in Singapore, is setting up shop here with plans to hire more than 32 people in sales, operations and legal engineer positions.

The local office, which is slated to open in June, is part of the artificial intelligence (AI) software maker’s plans to better service its over 100 clients in the Asia Pacific region. It is the third regional set-up after the firm expanded to Bengaluru, India, and Sydney, Australia, and over the last six months.

“We have a strong base of existing customers in Singapore so supporting them is critical,” said Harvey’s chief operating officer Katie Burke in an e-mail interview.

Noting Singapore’s forward-thinking work on legal AI, Ms Burke said that demand for AI assistance in the region is significant and the firm wants to be closer to customers here.

Harvey’s chief executive officer Winston Weinberg said: “The Asia-Pacific is a major growth engine for us, and Singapore sits at the intersection of legal, financial, and tech innovation.”

Named after Harvey Specter, a brilliant and ultra-confident lawyer on drama series Suits, the four-year-old start-up has developed an AI platform that helps lawyers summarise documents, draft and review legal filings, and answer legal questions. Its AI platform runs on large language models from OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, which are further trained on proprietary legal data and case laws.

Its clients in Singapore include top law firms Rajah & Tann, Drew & Napier and WongPartnership. At Rajah & Tann, Harvey is used as a repository of the firm’s inhouse pre-drafted documents, and dispute lawyers can search for the materials in everyday language.

The Singapore Judiciary is also a customer, having rolled out a generative AI tool to assist individuals representing themselves in the Small Claims Tribunals (SCT) in 2025. The AI tool generates easy-to-read summaries of the case and the facts and evidence relied on by the parties involved, and allows for translation of court documents to Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

Harvey AI, which has 12 offices around the world currently, is one of the most prominent AI legal start‑ups. It was valued at US$8 billion (S$10.2 billion) in December 2025, and is now reportedly targeting an even higher valuation of around US$11 billion in its latest funding talks.

According to the company’s website, more than 100,000 lawyers in 60 countries have adopted its AI platform.