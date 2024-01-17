Law needed to rein in deepfakes, says Josephine Teo at WEF panel session

SINGAPORE – The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) will come in a spectrum, with deepfakes placed at the extreme end, likely needing the heavy hand of the law to rein them in, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Jan 17.

Deepfakes, which involve AI tools being used to fraudulently create images in the likeness of others, are “an assault on the infrastructure of fact” and pose an issue to all societies, she said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is being held in Davos, Switzerland, between Jan 15 and 19.

Mrs Teo spoke in the session titled 360° on AI Regulations alongside European Commission vice-president for values and transparency Vera Jourova, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Arati Prabhakar, and Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith.

Mrs Teo said a risk-based approach could be taken to regulate the AI industry without hampering innovation, with laws for extreme matters like deepfakes, and “lighter” frameworks and guidelines that can apply to innovation on the other end of the spectrum.

“There is a real sense that (deepfakes are) an issue that all societies, regardless of political model, will have to deal with. And what is the right way of dealing with deepfakes?”

She added: “I cannot see an outcome where there isn’t a law in place. Exactly in what shape or form it will take, we will have to see.”

Ms Jourova, who sits on the European Commission, said concerns about AI-driven disinformation have prompted European regulators to mandate that AI-made content be labelled.

The European Union’s AI Act passed in December will eventually require all AI-generated content to be watermarked.

She added: “For me, it is a nightmare (if) voters are manipulated in a hidden way by means of AI and a combination of targeted disinformation. It would be the end of democratic elections.”

Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI, announced on Jan 16, identifies nine key dimensions of AI governance, like accountability and security, expanding on the existing framework from 2019 that covers only traditional AI amid rapid AI development.

Content provenance is a key way to address the misuse of AI, the framework stated, referring to technical solutions that clearly show the source of AI-generated content like digital watermarking and the ability to trace the source of such content.

This comes as a spate of deepfakes that have hit Singapore, including videos of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whose likenesses were used in scam videos to promote investment products.

The authorities also announced on Jan 10 that $20 million has been earmarked for a new research initiative to tackle the rising scourge of deepfakes and misinformation.