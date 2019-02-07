Last minute Valentine's Day tech gift guide

Still having hangovers from the Chinese New Year celebrations and forgot about Valentine's Day next week? Fret not, The Straits Times has rounded up some last minute gift ideas for your consideration.

LG V40 ThinQ

$1,098

If your significant other is a smartphone camera buff, the new LG V40 ThinQ is the ideal gift. It comes with a total of five cameras. This includes a rear triple-camera system consisting of a 16-megapixel (MP) super wide-angle camera, 12MP standard-angle camera and 12MP telephoto (with 2x zoom) camera.

Meanwhile the front-facing camera system has a 5MP wide-angle camera and a 8MP standard-angle to create bokeh effect, or background blur.

In addition, this 6.4-inch Android smartphone uses phase-detection autofocusing (AF) - the same technology used in DSLR cameras - to deliver twice as fast AF than the industry average.

Montblanc Summit 2



The Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch is compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. PHOTO: MONTBLANC



From $1,495

Looking for a luxury classic-looking smartwatch to totally blow your significant other away? The Montblanc Summit 2 might just do the trick.

Its 42mm stainless steel watch case with rotating crown delivers the feel of a mechanical watch, while its 1.2-inch circular Amoled sapphire glass display allows for responsive gesture controls. It comes with built-in GPS and heart rate monitor for tracking of runs and workouts.

This Wear OS smartwatch is also compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. The Summit 2 comes in four case finishes and 11 different interchangeable straps, so there will definitely be a model suitable for him or her.

Canon Rayo S1



Measuring just 10.5 x 10.5 x 2.0cm and weighing a mere 240g, the Rayo S1 is portable enough for you to lug it around to your favourite location. PHOTO: CANON



$559

Prefer to stay home, chill and binge-watch your favourite shows during Valentine's Day? Check out the Canon Rayo S1 mini projector.

Measuring just 10.5 x 10.5 x 2.0cm and weighing a mere 240g, the Rayo S1 is portable enough for you to lug it around to your favourite location. But despite its small stature, it is able to project images of 854 x 480-pixel resolution with a screen size of up to 120 inches.

You can stream your movies using a wired (HDMI or MHL) connection as well as wirelessly with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Its built-in 3,800mAh rechargeable battery is said to provide 2 hours of screen time.

Insta360 One X



The 18-megapixel 360-degree camera lets you take 360-degree photos and videos without stitch lines. PHOTO: INSTA360



$599

Record beautiful memories of the two of you together in 360 degrees with the Insta360 One X. This 18-megapixel 360-degree camera lets you take 360-degree photos and videos without stitch lines. When used with the optional Hidden Selfie Stick, the "chopped hands"phenomenon found in other 360-degree cameras are not visible here too.

Its intuitive Insta360 One X app (Android and iOS) allows you to easily edit these 360-degree footages to create videos with different stunning effects. The app also comes with various tutorials so you two can have fun trying out the different modes this camera has to offer.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air



The Liberty Air features two built-in microphones with noise cancellation technology to filter out ambient noise, while offering audio output with deep bass and fine details. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ ANKER SINGAPORE



$149.90

Hunting for an affordable pair of true wireless in-ear headphones for your significant other? Consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air.

From far, they look like Apple AirPods. But they come with the silicone ear tips that AirPods lack. The Liberty Air features two built-in microphones with noise cancellation technology to filter out ambient noise, while offering audio output with deep bass and fine details. In addition, the Liberty Air supports Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection for seamless connectivity. It comes with a charging case that adds 15 hours of playtime to the Liberty Air's 5-hour battery life.

Overcooked 2



With support for up to four players, Overcooked 2 lets you prepare and fulfil food orders in absurd kitchen settings, such as moving floors, obstacles and impassable fires, all designed to make you fail. PHOTO: TEAM17



From $22, available on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

You and your significant other can literally cook up a storm in this over-the-top cooking simulator game. With support for up to four players, Overcooked 2 lets you prepare and fulfil food orders in absurd kitchen settings, such as moving floors, obstacles and impassable fires, all designed to make you fail.

In this sequel, you can now toss ingredients to your fellow cook (or significant other) or even straight to the frying pan to save time as well as avoid obstacles in the kitchen. With its pulsating pace and ludicrous settings, you and your partner will have plenty of fun "cooking" together.

Google Home Mini



The Google Home Mini is a home smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant. PHOTO: COURTS



$79

The Google Home Mini is a home smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant. So whenever your significant other needs help when you are not around, the digital voice assistant will be there to do so.

Simply say "Hey, Google" and go on to ask about the first meeting of the day, current weather, traffic conditions and the latest news from The Straits Times. Or ask the speaker to play your favourite music, as you start to make breakfast. Its compact size means it can be placed anywhere, from the bedside table to the kitchen dinner table.

Bodum ePebo Vacuum Coffee Maker



The Bodum ePebo Coffee Maker uses a vacuum brewing process, known as Siphon, whereby all the precious oils are extracted from the coffee with the ideal balance between temperature and brewing time. PHOTO: BODUM



$369

Your significant other needs a cup of coffee in the morning? Get the Bodum ePebo Coffee Maker.

It uses a vacuum brewing process, known as Siphon, whereby all the precious oils are extracted from the coffee with the ideal balance between temperature and brewing time. The vacuum created during the brewing seals the flavours.

Furthermore, it is also very easy to prepare the coffee. Pour water into its lower section, attach the glass funnel on top, add coffee powder into the funnel and switch on the machine. And so, the coffee is made and ready to be consumed.

Belkin Boost Charge 10K with Lightning Connector



This 10,000mAh power bank might not be the most romantic of gifts, but it is certainly a very practical one. PHOTO: BELKIN



$99

This 10,000mAh power bank might not be the most romantic of gifts, but it is certainly a very practical one. Especially if your significant other uses an iPhone.

The Belkin Boost Charge 10K with Lightning Connector, as its name implies, has a 2.4A Lightning input port and two USB-A output ports. Thus, one only needs a USB-A-to-Lightning cable to charge the power bank at home. When on-the-go, use the same Lightning cable to charge the iPhone when needed. No need to carry an extra cable to charge the power bank.

Huawei Band 3 Pro



For those whose partners are fitness buffs, the Huawei Band 3 Pro might be an ideal yet affordable gift. PHOTO: HUAWEI



$128

For those whose partners are fitness buffs, the Huawei Band 3 Pro might be an ideal yet affordable gift.

This fitness tracker comes with built-in GPS, so the user can use it to track runs without having to carry a smartphone. In addition, it has an infrared heart rate sensor to track the user's heart rate all day. It is also able to monitor sleep patterns and provide suggestions to improve sleep quality. Being water resistant down to depths of 50m, it can also track your swims.