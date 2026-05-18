IMDA suspends review of proposed telco merger between Simba and M1

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If approved, the new Simba-M1 entity is expected to service more than three million mobile subscribers.

SINGAPORE - Sector regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority has suspended its review of Simba Telecom’s aggressive $1.43 billion bid for the telecommunications business of M1.

The regulator has been assessing whether the consolidation would significantly lessen competition or raise public interest concerns, said IMDA in a statement on May 18.

It added that this also includes ensuring that the operation of critical telecommunications infrastructure meets the stringent cybersecurity requirements necessary in a heightened cyber risk landscape.

“Since M1 (the target of the acquisition) operates large mobile and broadband networks in Singapore, the assessment has necessarily been detailed and thorough,” said the agency.

“While the review was in progress, IMDA learnt that Simba could have been using radio frequency bands that had not been assigned to them to provide mobile services.”

This would constitute unauthorised use of frequency spectrum, which is a breach of the Telecommunications Act 1999 and the conditions of Simba’s Facilities Based Operations Licence, said IMDA, adding that it is investigating the matter and will take enforcement actions if necessary.

The review has been suspended until the investigation concludes.

In August 2025, Singapore-based Keppel announced its intention to sell the telecoms business of its subsidiary M1 to rival Simba Telecom, in what would be the first telco consolidation in Singapore’s history. Simba is owned by Australia-listed firm Tuas.

If approved, t he new Simba-M1 entity is expected to service more than three million mobile subscribers, with numbers just behind Singtel which has around 4.5 million subscribers.

This deal follows years of liberalisation within the telco industry that saw the lowering of mobile broadband and fixed broadband prices.

In their proposal to IMDA, Simba and M1 had pledged to continue to offer their popular $10 and $12 mobile plans to new subscribers for at least two years after the merger is completed.

They had also committed to retain current prices for existing mobile subscribers for at least two years after the consolidation is completed.

M1 had also undertaken to honour all existing commitments and contracts, according to the proposal that was published online in October. For instance, current subscribers of M1’s Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) will also not be affected.

MVNOs provide mobile services without owning a physical network by leasing capacity wholesale from host telcos such as M1, StarHub, Singtel or Simba Telecom.

The telcos had said subscribers will be covered by both Simba and M1’s mobile antenna sites. An early goal would be to pair Simba and M1’s 900MHz spectrum bands to allow deeper and wider coverage, and better penetration of mobile signals within buildings.

Subscribers will also be able to receive customer support at the stores of both telcos after the consolidation is completed, the telcos said. Collectively, they have more than 20 shops and service centres across Singapore.