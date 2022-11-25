Hunting for a job in tech? Over 50 public sector roles on offer under new initiative

SINGAPORE - At least 50 software engineering, product management and design jobs are on offer in the public sector to plug immediate manpower needs.

The tech vacancies come under Tech for Public Good, a new government initiative to fill roles in the public sector, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

She added that tech workers in the public sector have been behind products such as the Parking.sg system that reduced the need for paper coupons; ScamShield, an app that protects users from scam calls; and the digital registration system for Covid-19 vaccination.

Mrs Teo wrote: “People have always been core to the success of Singapore, and in the area of digitalisation, this is no exception... But there is room to do even more and do even better.”

The announcement comes amid a spate of retrenchments at big tech firms such as Meta, Twitter and Shopee.

Meta’s layoffs are set to affect 11,000 workers internationally, or about 13 per cent of the Facebook parent’s 87,000-strong global workforce. It is believed that at least 50 employees here are affected.

In reply to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Open Government Products (OGP) said other in-demand roles in the public sector cover a range of technical disciplines, including data engineering, data science and cyber security.

The effort is led by OGP and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

“In OGP alone, we are actively hiring for over 50 positions in software engineering, product management and design,” the spokesman added.

The initiative was launched due to the growing need for tech talent to address needs in the public service, she said, adding that this was not a response to the layoffs in the industry.

The spokesman said: “It is not about absorbing layoffs, but rather getting the best people working on these critical problems.”

She added: “There are still many ways we can improve our citizens’ lives through tech, whether it’s healthcare, anti-scam technology or securing Singapore’s critical digital infrastructure.”

The Government will hold information sessions over the next weeks on the new roles being offered. Those interested can register at go.gov.sg/buildforpublicgood