Humans must learn to collaborate with artificial intelligence: Josephine Teo

Banners on courses during the launch of NTUC LearningHub’s Leadership Academy officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Jan 29.

SINGAPORE – Singapore wants to shape a future for its people where humans can do better and work hand in hand with artificial intelligence (AI), instead of pitting themselves against the technology.

Speaking at NTUC LearningHub Human+ Symposium 2026 held at Andaz Singapore on Jan 29, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said the focus has moved away from individuals using AI to boost productivity to groups of AI agents performing a range of tasks on humans’ behalf.

AI agents are designed to make decisions autonomously, and they can execute complex tasks to meet predetermined goals.

“Naturally, the role of humans will evolve,” said Mrs Teo.

To illustrate her point, she cited the example that software engineers today no longer write long chunks of code, but instead give clear problem statements to direct AI coding assistants to do so. They also validate the output of such coding systems, and use design principles to orchestrate systems.

Likening this new breed of software developers to orchestra conductors who need to have a deep understanding of how various elements can come together to make music, Mrs Teo said developers need to find a way to work with one another and with AI agents.

“It may not always be possible, but as a starting point, our orientation should be to use AI to augment our capabilities, rather than replace us,” she said.

These changes are taking place as new advances in AI gather pace.

Quoting from an essay by Mr Dario Amodei, chief executive of American AI firm Anthropic, Mrs Teo said one way to understand the scale and speed of upcoming AI progress is to imagine a country of geniuses emerging in the world within the next year – except that this nation exists entirely inside a data centre. Its population, estimated at about 50 million, would surpass any Nobel laureate, statesman or technologist in capability, and operate at speeds far beyond those of humans.

Against such a backdrop, Singapore hopes to train people who are “AI bilinguals”, those who can think in two tongues – the mother tongue of professional expertise like in manufacturing or law; and a new national language of AI.

“The new requirement is developing familiarity or fluency in AI collaboration – understanding how to direct AI systems, interpret their outputs, and integrating their capabilities into our work,” said Mrs Teo. Being bilingual in this sense helps Singapore achieve its aim of doing better with AI, instead of competing against it, she added.

“For example, in manufacturing, a process engineer who knows enough data science and machine learning can use them to increase production yields and reduce material wastage,” said Mrs Teo.

Acknowledging that the process of gaining such new fluency is not easy, Mrs Teo said the Government will continue to help businesses and people upgrade themselves and utilise AI effectively as a teammate.

At the event, she also officiated the launch of a new leadership academy to help business leaders develop soft skills such as communication, emotional intelligence and critical thinking.

Run by NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), the training arm of the National Trades Union Congress, the new academy is set to fill key leadership gaps identified in Singapore workplaces.

According to NTUC LHUB’s Leadership and Coaching Report 2025, only 27 per cent of business leaders feel they currently possess effective communication skills.

Another area of concern is emotional intelligence – 31 per cent of employees indicated this as the trait their leaders lack most.

Nine new courses will be introduced by the NTUC LHUB Leadership Academy to help leaders, from first-time managers to C-suite executives, pick up soft skills to manage workplace challenges and team dynamics.

Mr Amos Tan, assistant chief executive and chief core skills officer of NTUC LHUB, said that as AI becomes more embedded in work, the focus is also on developing leadership capabilities that technology cannot replace, such as judgment, the ability to influence and coaching skills. “With AI systems coming in, jobs will be redesigned and skills retraining required. It’s important for leaders to be able to lead and bring the team along for the transformation. Machines can’t show empathy,” said Mr Tan.