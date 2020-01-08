Huawei is launching two new stylish timepieces from its Watch GT 2 range this weekend

Wearable technology is all the fad these days with the ease and seamlessness it affords the modern citizen. But it is rare to find one such high-tech accessory that is both functional and stylish.

This new year, Huawei is jazzing it up with two new designs of its popular Watch GT 2 range in Refined Gold, Elegant Edition (42mm) and Titanium Grey, Elite Edition (46mm).

With a 3D glass face for a bezel-less display, a proprietary Kirin A1 chip to ensure longer-lasting battery life and versatility in function, the new Watch GT 2 is a must-have as the latest addition to your wardrobe.

One watch, many designs



The new designs of the Huawei Watch GT 2 make a stylish addition to any outfit. PHOTO: HUAWEI



Ensuring that your accessories match your outfit can be quite a hassle, especially if you’re running short on time.

With the Watch GT 2’s customisable face function, you can easily match the interface of your watch to any outfit of your choice.

Whether it’s a business casual or formal dinner appointment you’re heading to, or simply a classy weekend brunch with friends, the new designs of the Huawei Watch GT 2 in elegant Refined Gold or Titanium Grey will complement your outfit perfectly.

With a detachable strap, users can also easily alternate between designs depending on their usage and preference. A fluorine rubber strap in Black is also provided in the box for the Elegant and Elite Editions.



Huawei is expanding its range of wearable designs from sporty to snazzy with five different choices available in Singapore. PHOTO: HUAWEI



The full Huawei Watch GT 2 range offers five choices available in sizes 46mm and 42mm, and each one boasts a high-quality 3D glass screen with curved edges that merge beyond the casing, enabling a wider, boundless display.

With its 1.39-inch AMOLED HD coloured touchscreen, you can see the entirety of its design in high resolution, as its display effects are brought to the next level with wider gamut, stronger contrast and bright colours for a richer visual experience.

A trusted companion



Aside from tracking workouts, the Huawei Watch GT 2 can also monitor heart rate and breathing quality. PHOTO: HUAWEI



Beyond its sleek and classy look, the new Watch GT 2 promises to be your handy companion by helping you manage your busy schedule, without the hassle of shuffling between your phone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Make a call, enjoy music from your favourite playlist and receive message notifications — all these (and more) can be done with the aid of an intelligent life assistant on the Watch GT 2. And to help you remain on top of all your tasks, it will also send you timely calendar reminders and all-day stress monitoring to keep you in check.

Smart and long-lasting

The sweetest part of the deal? The new Watch GT 2 boasts a long-lasting battery life of up to two weeks.

Huawei’s self-developed wearable chip Kirin A1 helps ensure a longer battery life with rapid computing, and faster transmission at ultra-low power consumption.

This efficient, smart energy management system first identifies your application scenario, and then allocates only the necessary amount of energy for consumption accordingly, thus enabling a longer-lasting battery life.

You can also expect seamless connectivity with its enhanced bandwidth in connectivity with the BT5.1 and BLE5.1 Bluetooth systems. So rest assured that you will be able to stay connected to your phone, even as you move from room to room.

If all you need to keep your New Year’s resolution of looking sharp and staying organised is some tech-enabled assistance, then you might want to consider making the latest Watch GT2 your first investment of 2020.

And there’s no better time to do it than now because Huawei is offering an exclusive deal bundle with the purchase of its wearables, as part of its #StayTogether campaign.

The new designs of the Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available from Jan 11 at all Huawei Concept Stores, selected local telecommunication operators and consumer electronic stores, and online official store with Lazada.

Enjoy an exclusive gift bundle worth up to $209 with every purchase of the Elegant or Elite editions at the Westgate roadshow on Jan 11. Find out more at consumer.huawei.com/sg.