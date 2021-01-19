How to send or receive an e-hongbao

The process of preparing or "opening" digital red packets is fairly simple, and could even be more fuss-free than its physical equivalent.

Your experience will vary slightly depending on which mobile banking app you are using, but will not deviate very much from the steps listed here:

SENDING

1. Log in to your mobile banking app. By early next month, your bank should have launched its e-hongbao function, and you will be able to select the option.

2. Like any regular PayNow transfer, select the recipient and input the amount you wish to send. You will need to have the recipient's NRIC or mobile phone number.

3. You may also wish to type in a message to the recipient, such as "May your studies improve" or "Rise higher with every step".

Some banks also allow you to choose an e-hongbao design or animation.

4. Hit "Send".

5. DBS Bank customers have a hybrid option called QR Gift, which involves physical gift cards with QR codes printed on them.

Senders load money by scanning the QR code with their DBS banking app, and recipients scan the QR code on the gift card to receive the amount.

RECEIVING

1. Customers of all major banks - DBS, OCBC, UOB and Citibank - will likely receive an app or SMS notification or festive e-greeting on their smartphone when an e-hongbao is sent to them.

This is similar to when a regular PayNow transfer is made.

2. Some banks, such as UOB, also offer the option of logging in to their banking app and getting the sender to scan a QR code for the transfer to be completed.

Lester Wong