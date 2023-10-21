How Singapore, six other territories deal with online harms

Online harms are addressed in Singapore under a patchwork of laws, including the Online Criminal Harms Act and Online Safety Act PHOTO: PEXELS
Zhaki Abdullah
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - In Singapore, online harms are addressed under a patchwork of laws. The Straits Times looks at these protections, and those available in Germany, Australia, the European Union, Britain, Ireland and France.

Passed in July 2023, the Online Criminal Harms Act covers online criminal harms ranging from illegal moneylending and unlawful gambling to drug-related offences. Under the Act, the authorities can compel individuals, entities, online service providers – including Facebook and WeChat – and app stores to remove or block access to content that it suspects is being used to commit crimes.

