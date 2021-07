SINGAPORE - It was the first state in the world to hold elections over the Internet in 2005 - and remains the only one in the world to let citizens vote online. It is also the world's first state to provide e-residency in 2014 to allow people to start a business in the country without living there.

Yet, there is no stopping Estonia from outdoing itself with another digital feat: to allow its 1.3 million residents to buy and sell a house completely online.