How a missed 2,000-kueh order pushed a heritage Singapore brand to adopt AI

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SINGAPORE – A phone call from the chef of a major hotel in March 2025 marked a stressful turning point for Alan Tan.

The chief executive officer of heritage food and beverage brand HarriAnns Nonya Table was told a major 2,000-kueh order had been missed.

The firm, which supplies freshly made traditional cakes and dishes to hotels, was supposed to have prepared the food the day before. In Singapore, kueh is a Hokkien dialect term for steamed cakes.

The mistake happened as several pages of the hotel’s purchase order had not been printed. Therefore , they were left out of the daily tally that administrative staff manually compiled for the central kitchen.

“I told my kitchen staff: ‘I don’t care, you have to make the order right now’,” said Tan.

HarriAnns Nonya Table benefited from Enterprise Singapore’s Enterprise Development Grant, which covered half the cost of the AI system, which cost less than $50,000 to develop. ST PHOTOS: JASEL POH

Chaos ensued. The kitchen team had to blast-chill the traditional cakes, which would usually take up to five hours to set, while drivers scrambled on just two hours’ notice to rush the delivery to the hotel.

The impact quickly snowballed. Chefs worked overtime to catch up on regular orders, some of the company’s eight cafe outlets ran short of kueh, and staff morale took a hit, said Tan.

“The entire ecosystem of the company centres on the ordering system,” said Sharon Goh, co-owner of HarriAnns and Tan’s wife.

The incident exposed cracks in an ordering process that relied on e-mails, printed orders and manual tallies on Microsoft Excel. It provided a wake-up call to digitalise, but many of the company’s clients are big hotels with rigid operations.

“Hotels deal with many suppliers, and everything is streamlined for their benefit. For us, the opportunity is not to push our own ordering portal, but to use AI to integrate into their ecosystem,” said Tan.

Typically, hotels send purchase orders as attachments to e-mails. Even within the same hotel, different restaurants or departments generate separate purchase orders. These advance orders – whether for the next day or the following week – are printed out and manually tabulated on a spreadsheet daily for the central kitchen.

Things get more complicated when customers use different terms to refer to the same items. Ondeh ondeh, for instance, may be listed as sweet potato balls or coconut balls. Curry chicken noodles could be referred to as curry noodles or Nonya curry.

It takes two administrative staff to manually comb through the variations to finalise the next day’s delivery.

HarriAnns Nonya Table’s staff manually compiling orders through a spreadsheet at their central kitchen at JTC Bedok Food City on April 9. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

HarriAnns makes all its cakes the night before their scheduled delivery, as they take time to cool down before they can be sliced and packed.

The incident prompted Tan, the third-generation owner of the business, to turn to artificial intelligence tools. Development of the platform by Singapore tech consultancy Knovel Engineering began around July 2025.

The move earned HarriAnns a prominent mention by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his February Budget 2026 speech as a prime example of AI adoption among local businesses.

The platform combs through all the purchase orders that arrive in the e-mail, tallies the numbers and works out the number of kueh the central kitchen has to make for the next day in under two hours.

The system has been trained to recognise all the naming variations of over 120 unique product codes on HarriAnn’s menu for corporate clients and cafe outlets. The system was rolled out in June to consolidate online orders as well as those from its eight cafes.

With the new AI software, staff can directly upload purchase orders, which will be analysed by the software. Details of the purchase orders, such as the quantities of different kueh and delivery dates, will then be reflected on the site. ST PHOTOS: JASEL POH

The company benefited from Enterprise Singapore’s Enterprise Development Grant, which covered half the cost of the AI system, which cost less than $50,000 to develop.

“That reduced a whole day’s work for my admin staff to just two hours. They just have to spend time checking the AI’s output,” said Tan.

The AI platform can also spot anomalies in ordering patterns – such as when a hotel client misses out on a particular product that they usually order. An alert can be sent so the administrative staff can give the client a call to check if that was a genuine change or a forgotten order.

The AI system will also provide better visibility of consumer trends and demands for future planning, said Tan.

He believes that the latest milestone for HarriAnns, whose roots date back to the 1940s, will take the brand into the digital age.

HarriAnns Nonya Table's kueh salat and rainbow kueh being wrapped in individual packaging in JTC Bedok Food City. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The legacy began with Tan’s grandmother, who sold handmade kueh and glutinous rice from a pushcart. The business later moved to Tiong Bahru Food Centre in the 1950s under his father, before Tan opened its first cafe in Bugis Junction in 2014 and grew it into an eight-outlet chain.

“We are a heritage brand and we sell traditional food, but we don’t have to do things the traditional way. We are always trying to be at the forefront because we are worried about being obsolete in the future,” said Goh.