All hands on tech: How this hackathon is getting more teenage girls in Singapore excited about STEM

At this year’s event, the girls were divided into teams and asked to develop digital applications in support of one of three UN Sustainable Development Goals – zero hunger, quality education for all, and gender equality.

One of the winning apps allowed parents to track the progress of their children’s education and reward them when they hit targets. The two other winning solutions were a gamified platform that educates users about food sustainability and enables them to source food easily from a marketplace, and another app that allows users to access a hotline to report domestic violence and other gender-related issues.

Members of the best team in each category received an Apple iPad each as prizes.

Shruthi Chandra, 14, from Bartley Secondary School, describes her experience as “an absolute blast”, and says she now has a much better idea of what a career in tech involves. “I also got to spend time with girls my age from other schools and it was an eye-opening experience. My mentors were really helpful especially with the designing process.”

Shruti participated in GenerationTech through Career Connect, a J.P. Morgan philanthropy initiative that mentors girls and steers them in the direction of a STEM education and career.