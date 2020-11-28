Helping ST readers stay safe online amid wave of digitalisation

The wave of digitalisation sweeping across businesses and individuals alike amid the Covid-19 pandemic means that staying safe online has become increasingly important.

Cyber-safety concerns will be the main topic of discussion during a webinar organised by The Straits Times to be held from 12.30pm to 2pm on Dec 9.

The Digitalisation and Cyber Security webinar is free for all ST readers, and is the third in a series of ST Reset 2021 webinars that aims to put the pressing issues of the day in context for readers.

Figures from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) this month showed that cyber attacks have intensified in the first 10 months of this year.

There were 61 ransomware attacks on businesses from January to last month, almost twice the 35 cases for the whole of last year.

Ransomware is malware that infects unprotected computers and locks them down with a note demanding ransom.

Tellingly, the spike in the number of local cases coincided with the start of Singapore's circuit breaker period from April 7, when most business activities were halted and workers were told to work from home, said the CSA.

CSA chief executive David Koh will be among four experts from Singapore's technology sector ST readers can hear from during the webinar.

The other three speakers are: Associate Professor Steven Wong from the Singapore Institute of Technology, Associate Professor Chang Ee-Chien from the National University of Singapore's School of Computing, and Mr Benjamin Ang, who heads the Cyber Homeland Defence programme at the Centre of Excellence for National Security, a policy research think-tank.

The session will be moderated by ST technology editor Irene Tham.

Other topics that will be discussed include the rising prevalence of online scams from WhatsApp hijacking, QR code scams and phishing e-mails. Those interested to attend the webinar can sign up at str.sg/Jbhg before 3pm on Dec 7.

The next webinar in the series will be on job losses and opportunities next year.

