Hands-on with Silent Cicada’s ‘air-con in a watch’

LAS VEGAS – If you often groan under Singapore’s sweltering temperature, a start-up here has built a special watch that aims to help users beat the heat.

Touted as a “personal air-conditioner” on the wrist, Silent Cicada’s line of watches, which start at $200, uses an advanced cooling plate placed against the wrist to reduce the temperature of the blood flow.

The wrist is where there is a higher concentration of veins, which causes the area to be more sensitive to users, influencing their perceived temperature, Silent Cicada founder Jing Che said.

The company was among those showcasing tech innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 to investors, distributors and industry players in Las Vegas between Jan 9 and 12.

Explaining how it works, Mr Che said the case of the watch houses a cooling plate that sits underneath a miniature fan.

“This fan is not to blow wind towards the user,” he said. “Instead, it is to take the heat away from the cooling plate.”

The device uses a thermal-electric semiconductor plate, a small module that transfers heat from one side of the unit to the other side of the plate, creating a cooling sensation on the skin.

“It is just enough to let the user feel a cooling sensation,” Mr Che said, adding that the slight dip in temperature is enough to let users feel more comfortable as the human body is extremely sensitive to any fluctuation.

I tested the watch in a brief hands-on session. Strapping it on, it felt cold to the touch as it came into contact with my wrist. Even though I sat in an air-conditioned room, the watch struck me as the coolest object on my body.

It is even more effective if worn on the flip side of the wrist, said Mr Che, as more veins are found there.

One has to wonder whether this is a placebo effect. But like the once-popular power balance wristbands that claimed to increase athletic performance, the perceived drop in temperature from Silent Cicada’s watches could be convincing enough.

When asked about the technology’s potential, Ms Lydia Law, co-director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, told The Straits Times that the gadget may have the potential to enhance comfort in users as long as they are not under physical exertion, similar to the use of neck cooling fan devices.

The centre studies the effects of heat on humans and develops tools to help build people’s resilience to heat.

But it is unlikely that the device can cool blood and reduce body temperature, said Ms Law, who also raised concerns that the exposed area is small and the cold surface may cause the veins to constrict.

“It is important to ensure the right cooling (methods) are used for the right context and application,” she added.