Green building innovations fund gets $20m boost

SINGAPORE - A national fund to encourage developers and building owners to introduce eco-friendly innovations is getting a $20 million boost.

The top-up of the green building innovations fund will encourage more tie-ups between the built environment industry and the research community, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Mr Wong announced the top-up of the Building and Construction Authority's Green Buildings Innovation Cluster (GBIC) programme at the opening ceremony of the inaugural International Built Environment Week.

The $20 million top-up was among several measures that he announced on Wednesday to raise productivity in the built environment sector, which he said has been “a laggard in productivity and technology adoption”.

“Our processes are comparatively more fragmented, and old ways of building have been entrenched for far too long,” he said. “We’ve made some progress over the years, but we really need to double down our efforts to build better, smarter and greener.”

The $20 million adds to the initial $52 million provided by the National Research Foundation for the GBIC programme when it was launched in September 2014.

Over the past five years, the GBIC has supported a total of 32 projects, including awarding $1.28 million to Keppel Land in 2017 to conduct a pilot on super low-energy technologies at its building in Harbourfront.

The upcoming Tuas Terminal mega port will also feature a six-storey, super low-energy building that houses an operations centre and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year. The building manages all terminal operations for the first phase of the Tuas port from 2021.

Besides the $20 million top-up, Mr Wong also unveiled plans to launch a new digital knowledge centre for green buildings.

The Super Low-Energy Buildings Smart Hub - the first in South-east Asia - will have an open database of green building technologies, building data and tools, Mr Wong said.

"It will be updated as tech companies register new products, so building owners can refer to an expanding list of possible solutions, and choose the ones best suited for their use," he noted.