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The new partnerships were announced by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How at the ATxEnterprise conference on May 21.

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab and cybersecurity consultancy RSM Stone Forest IT will launch targeted programmes for 12,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over two years as part of a national initiative to help businesses transform digitally.

Grab and RSM are supporting the Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB), a national strategy that assists SMEs in their digital transformation through partnerships with established tech vendors.

With the addition of the two firms, the DEB initiative now has 15 partners, including companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services and DBS Bank.

The new partnerships were announced by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, at the ATxEnterprise conference on May 21.

Under the Grab AI Programme for SMEs, 10,000 food and beverage, e-commerce and retail SMEs will gain access to free online training videos and complimentary masterclasses and webinars that address common barriers to AI adoption, such as uncertainty over practical applications.

Grab is also co-developing a two-day AI programme with the Singapore University of Technology and Design called “From AI Awareness to Business Advantage: A Practical Roadmap”.

“It takes participants from understanding AI’s business value to identifying use cases, to building a practical road map for their own business,” said Mr Tan.

The participants will use pre-approved AI solutions curated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and apply them to their own business needs, he added.

RSM will roll out the RSM Cyber2SME programme to help improve cyberresilience by providing up to 2,000 SMEs with free phishing simulation exercises for up to 30 employees per enterprise.

The phishing exercise is customised to different job functions, and staff will receive a realistic simulated phishing e-mail in a month.

Business owners will then receive a performance report and a one-to-one advisory session with RSM cybersecurity practitioners to review results and provide recommendations for managing cyberrisks.

Mr Tan said the programme addresses one of the most persistent and under-addressed vulnerabilities.

“To defend against phishing, you need to strengthen the human aspect of your defence – to test and train people, and build habits that reduce risk,” he added.

The DEB initiative, launched in May 2024, aims to support 50,000 SMEs by 2029. Since its roll-out, more than 26,000 SMEs have benefited.

Programmes by other DEB partners include the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s AI Experience for SME Programme, which gives business owners hands-on exposure to pre-approved AI tools and expert guidance.

Another is Singtel’s Cyber Protect Programme, which provides SMEs with 12 months of complimentary enterprise-grade mobile and broadband security protection.

Mr Tan also announced a new playbook for local firms that have already developed some digital capabilities to help them navigate the next steps if they want to adopt AI.

The AI for Enterprise Impact Playbook was developed by IMDA, SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore, with insights from more than 1,000 enterprises.

The self-help resource is available on IMDA’s website. To start, businesses complete a self-assessment using a built-in checklist to better understand their current readiness to adopt AI.

The playbook will show them the most relevant enterprise AI transformation and workforce upskilling support from various government agencies, aligned with their current stage of AI adoption and business priorities.

Businesses are then guided on practical next-steps, including where to go for more information on programmes or grants, and how to apply for them.

Mr Tan said: “I strongly urge every enterprise here – wherever you are on your AI journey – to use it. The playbook helps you find your entry point and move beyond trying to understand where to start, to a set of actionable plans and support you can tap.”

He also announced the new SME AI Impact Awards, jointly organised by IMDA and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), to inspire SMEs to adopt AI.

The awards will recognise up to 30 SMEs that have harnessed AI to achieve real, measurable business outcomes.

There are two categories: one for SMEs that have successfully developed proprietary AI solutions and another for those that have implemented ready-to-use or off-the-shelf AI solutions.

Entries will be assessed by a judging panel comprising representatives from IMDA, SBF and industry partners. Businesses will be evaluated based on criteria such as how effectively the AI solution addressed a business challenge, quantifiable outcomes such as productivity gains, and staff training.

To be eligible, companies need to be registered in Singapore with local operations. They must also have at least 30 per cent local shareholding, a group annual sales turnover of below $100 million or fewer than 200 people, and have deployed an AI solution for at least six months.

Nominations open on June 1 on IMDA’s SMEs Go Digital platform.