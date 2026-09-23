Government will work with designated online platforms to respond faster to online harms

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Law Minister Edwin Tong said that the Government wants to make it easier for victims to send these online harm notices to platforms.

SINGAPORE - The Government will be working with designated online platforms to respond faster to victims of online harms, such as taking down offending content or ban perpetrators, under Singapore’s new legal framework to help these people get timely redress and better protection, said Law Minister Edwin Tong.

“As platforms become more familiar with the framework, we will work with them towards shorter response times,” said Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, on Sept 23.

“Because when harmful content is circulating online, even that extra 1 hour (that it is available) can sometimes matter a lot.”

Depending on the type of online harm , designated online platforms currently have to respond within six to 48 hours of being notified under the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (OSRAA) that was passed in 2025.

“We calibrated these timelines very carefully. We always knew from the start, from the victims’ accounts, that speed mattered a lot,” said Tong.

“But we also recognised that the platforms needed time to understand...the new framework and adapt their processes so that they will be able to function within this framework. So, these timelines that we had introduced, they are a starting point.”

He was speaking at an appreciation event held at the Temasek Shophouse in Orchard Road to thank community, academic, government and business partners for their support in developing and implementing OSRAA.

At the event, he outlined how the Government has room to make the process for victims to notify online platforms about online harms faster and easier.

The Straits Times had reported earlier on how victims of online harms suggested several improvements to the process of dealing with online harms, especially in reporting harms such as less form filling.

For now, designated online platforms must respond within six hours for straightforward cases of intimate images and videos of victims shared online without their consent. The same goes for straightforward child abuse material that are shared online.

Straightforward cases involve online material which depict women, or men and children whose genitals, anal region or breasts are exposed.

For other cases of intimate image abuse or image-based child abuse, the response time is 24 hours. For online harassment, doxing and stalking, platforms must take action within 48 hours.

The online platforms that these requirements apply to are: YouTube, Google Maps Reviews, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, X, HardwareZone Forums, TikTok, Reddit, Telegram and WeChat.

Ang Boon Min, chief executive of the Singapore Children’s Society, said that faster response times for online platforms to act on online harms is important for child victims.

“Children today are on their phones a lot. And something that is spreading in their circles could go viral very quickly,” she explained, noting that harms like online sexual abuse is traumatic for children.

Law Minister Edwin Tong (second row, centre) and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua (front row, second from left) with partner organisations for OSRAA at the appreciation event on Sept 23. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Victims, or their guardians, can get online platforms to act on online harms they experienced by filling a form downloaded from the Ministry of Law’s website and sending the form to the platforms.

Tong said on Sept 23 that the Government also wants to make it easier for victims to send these online harm notices to platforms. This includes allowing victims to download the notification form on platforms’ own services. The form should be easy to find and use, and only request for information from victims that is “reasonably necessary”.

For major platforms, Tong said the Government hopes that they can provide a clear and dedicated channel for victims to easily send the online harm notices, such as a designated e-mail address, for a start.

How victims’ online harms notices are approached should also be practical and handled in a “victim-centric way”, he said. Tong noted that there have been cases where victims can no longer find the original offending online content but it still circulates virally, such as on closed messaging apps.

“All of these hurdles should not put relief beyond their reach,” he said. “Where there’s a credible report, the focus should be on whether there’s enough information to investigate and to act, not whether every procedural box has been checked.”

Another challenge for victims is serving legal documents to, for example, perpetrators or platforms overseas to act on online harms.

Since online harms cross borders very easily, serving legal documents across borders can be harder, So, the Government is looking at how to make the process easier, Tong said.

“Being overseas should not, by itself, put someone outside of accountability,” he added.

His comments come after the Online Safety Commission (OSC), a new government agency launched in June, said on Sept 22 that it received more than 500 reports of online harms within two months of its launch.

The OSC is empowered by OSRAA to help victims of online harms secure swift content takedowns and restrict offender accounts.

Victims of intimate image and image-based child abuse, as well as victims of doxing, can submit reports to OSC immediately, while victims of online harassment or stalking must first report their case to online platforms and wait 24 hours before escalating to the OSC.

Tong said that the over 500 reports that OSC received will help the Government deal better with the next 500 cases and possibly prevent some of them from happening. “That is ultimately how we should measure success - not by how many people come to the OSC for assistance but by whether, over time, fewer people need to do so,” he added.