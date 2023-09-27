Google turns 25: What happened to the other search engines?

SINGAPORE - In commemoration of Google’s 25th birthday, the Internet giant released a Doodle on Wednesday to honour its evolution from a research project to a global company worth billions.

A Google Doodle is a temporary artistic change made to the Google logo on its homepage to mark holidays and milestones around the world.

Google has, of course, become synonymous with search engines. However, when it was first starting out in 1998, it was competing with names such as Yahoo, Ask Jeeves and AltaVista for a share of the pie.

The Straits Times looks at other gateways to the Internet that were once household names and what became of them.

1. Yahoo



Founded in 1994, Yahoo was once a global leader in e-mail, online news and search until the start of the 21st century.

However, the company was swiftly overtaken by rivals like Gmail and Hotmail in its main search and display ad businesses, while its news aggregation fell behind Facebook, Twitter and other digital channels, the BBC reported.

With most of its revenue coming from selling advertising space, the company’s sales declined as its audience drifted to other platforms.

In February, Yahoo announced that it will lay off more than 20 per cent of its workforce by the end of the year as part of an effort to streamline operations in its advertising unit.

2. Netscape



Back when the Internet was mainly used by academia and governments, Mosaic Communications Corporation launched Netscape Navigator, becoming one of the first graphical Web browsers in 1994.

However, Microsoft soon launched the rival Internet Explorer, sparking a tussle to take control of the browser market.

Mosaic, which rebranded as Netscape Communications, partnered American Web portal Excite to power its search engine. Netscape was acquired by America Online (AOL) in 1998.

Although AOL officially shuttered Netscape Navigator in 2008, the open-source Mozilla Project founded on Netscape browser’s code continued, eventually birthing the popular Firefox browser.