Google finds security flaws in Apple's Safari web browser: FT

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behaviour, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (Jan 22), citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain "sensitive" information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report.

Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.