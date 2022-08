Google Fiber plans to bring its high-speed Internet service to multiple cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada over the next several years in its first big expansion since it spun out as an independent Alphabet unit in 2015.

In his first media interview since becoming chief executive of Google Fiber in February 2018, Mr Dinni Jain said last Wednesday that his team was finally prepared to “add a little bit more build velocity” after more than four years of sharpening operations.