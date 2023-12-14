Global news publisher Axel Springer partners with OpenAI in landmark deal

NEW YORK - Global news publisher Axel Springer is partnering with OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, in a first-of-its-kind deal that will deliver summaries of Axel Springer content in response to ChatGPT queries, the companies announced on Dec 13.

As part of the deal, when users ask ChatGPT a question, the chatbot will deliver summaries of relevant news stories from Axel Springer brands including Politico, Business Insider, Bild and Welt.

Those summaries will include material from stories that would otherwise require subscriptions to read. The summaries will cite the Axel Springer publication as the source, and also provide a link to the full article it summarises.

The summaries will be available on ChatGPT as soon as the article has been published, so that breaking news is part of the user experience, according to Mr Tom Rubin, OpenAI’s head of intellectual property and content.

The Axel Springer content will begin appearing in the first quarter of 2024, Mr Rubin said.

The content will get a “favourable position” in ChatGPT search results, with the goal of helping to drive traffic and subscription revenue to Axel Springer brands, according to a source familiar with the deal.

OpenAI will also pay for the Axel Springer content it uses to train the large language models that power ChatGPT. That content includes archived material, Mr Rubin said.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is for multiple years and is not exclusive, according to Mr Rubin.

“We want to explore the opportunities of AI empowered journalism - to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level,” said Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner in a statement.

The deal comes as publishers contemplate suing technology companies for violating their copyrights by using, without permission, their content to train large language models.

In addition to striking deals with AI companies, they are threatening litigation over the possibility of copyright infringement and demanding to be compensated for the content used to train AI models.

AI companies, for their part, benefit from training their models on accurate, recent information, making news content a desirable source of training data.

AI systems such as ChatGPT have dazzled consumers and businesses with their ability to plan vacations, summarise legal documents and write computer code.