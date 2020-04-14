TheStarsSay

•Provided by Astrology.com (www.astrology.com)

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Pay attention to what people are saying. That means reading between the lines because not everyone is prepared to be upfront. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Now is the time to relax your focus and see things in a different way. Your energy is right for taking in new perspectives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Nothing seems to make sense, but you can work through this confusion if you just keep trying new things. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Communication could be harder than usual for you because others are likelier to misunderstand or misinterpret your words.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) Try to get a better sense of what is being asked of you because things could get complicated pretty quickly.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22) You can easily advance along your career path. Your energy is pushing you forward - get in touch with your deepest dreams and desires. Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22) You could be a bit out of sorts and may find your energy depends on the moods of those around you more than usual.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) You find it much easier to get along with people you would ordinarily have nothing to do with - build alliances or call in favours.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21) Your mind is set on certain goals, but you need to save more money to get there. That trip or early retirement is going to have to wait.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19) You find you are well suited to take advantage of circumstances. You are always in the right place at the right time.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18) It is not a good day to pick a fight. You are better off going along with the situation until your energy flows back.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20) You could be getting help from people in high places. Do not worry about it too much - express your gratitude when you can.