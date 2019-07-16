Tech review: Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse well worth its price

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is probably one of the most beloved gaming mice due to its ergonomic design, numerous programmable buttons and great performance.

Its successor, the G502 Lightspeed, takes things up several notches by featuring the company's latest Hero 16K optical sensor for sensitivity up to 16,000 dots per inch (dpi) and a maximum speed of 400 inches per second (ips).

In addition, Logitech has cut the wire with the G502 Lightspeed, making it a wireless mouse that works via a 2.4GHz USB wireless receiver. It also supports Logitech's G PowerPlay wireless charging mousepad ($199). However, you can still connect the mouse to your PC using the wired way.

Apart from the micro-USB port hidden in a recess at the mouse's front, the G502 Lightspeed looks exactly like its predecessor.

Its asymmetrical design might cater to only right-handers, with the thumb rest on its left, but it is very ergonomic with its top bulge providing support for your palm.

Just rest your hand on the mouse and it will glide around smoothly and effortlessly. I was able to game for hours without my hand aching.

During use, the mouse's buttons are all within easy reach of my thumb and index and middle fingers.

The mouse has 11 programmable buttons and they include a clickable scroll wheel, a dpi-up button and a dpi-down button beside the left click button, and the dpi shift, forward and back buttons at the thumb rest area.

FOR - Comfortable and ergonomic design - 11 programmable buttons - Superb performance - Can be used wired or wirelessly - Supports Logitech PowerPlay charging mousepad AGAINST - Expensive - Built for right-handers TECH SPECS PRICE: $249 SENSITIVITY: 100 to 16,000 dpi MAXIMUM SPEED: Up to 40 ips CONNECTIVITY: USB, Logitech PowerPlay WEIGHT: 114g (mouse only) RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5 [ST Tech Editor's Choice]

You can customise these buttons with commands, macros or actions via the Logitech G Hub software (Windows only). The software also allows you to adjust the different preset dpi speeds, so you can quickly change speeds using the dpi up/down buttons.

Some gamers might want their mouse to have a certain weight to suit their playing style. Like its predecessor, the G502 Lightspeed offers six optional small weights. These weights, up to a total of 16g, can be placed at the bottom of the mouse via a hidden compartment.

Because of the PowerPlay support, the G502 Lightspeed has a circular plastic disc placeholder at its bottom. The PowerPlay mousepad comes with a magnetic circular disc that allows the mouse to be connected and charged at the same time. Just remove the placeholder and insert the magnetic circular disc to get the mouse connected. This is the connectivity mode I used for most of this review.

Whether I was playing first- person shooting or role-playing games, the G502 Lightspeed performed superbly. I could move and glide the mouse to whichever point on the screen almost instantly. I have not had such fun with a gaming mouse for a long time. There was no hint of lag, whether I used PowerPlay or the USB wireless receiver connection.

If you are using the wireless connection, the G502 Lightspeed is rated to last for up to 60 hours with the lighting turned off.

I did not test its battery, as I feel the G502 Lightspeed has to be combined with the PowerPlay mousepad to reach its full potential - and you never have to worry about battery life when used with the wireless charging mousepad.

The downside is the price. If you add the PowerPlay feature, the total cost is $448. Even without it, the G502 Lightspeed will still set you back $249.

However, it is likely an investment that you will not regret.